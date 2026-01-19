Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie enjoy carefree girls' weekend ahead of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's eviction

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie enjoyed a carefree girls' weekend as they were pictured during a countryside retreat.

The royal sisters were pictured among a group of businesswomen, which included Beatrice's best friend and nutritionist, Gabriela Peacock, as well as Fifi Howden, wife of David Howden, who is CEO of insurance company, Howden, and founder of the Cornbury House Horse Trials.

Many members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall, are regulars at the annual equestrian event.

Beatrice, 37, who appeared to be holding one of her young daughters Sienna, four, or nearly one-year-old Athena, donned a bomber jacket with khaki trousers and wellington boots. Eugenie, 35, meanwhile, sported a Canada Goose coat with light blue jeans and black boots.

"What a fun weekend away with this fabulous group of women," Fifi wrote in the picture posted to her Instagram Stories, which was reshared by Gabriela.

It's not known exactly where the royal sisters enjoyed their break. Beatrice is no stranger to the countryside, as she and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, own a £3m property in the Cotswolds.

The royal sisters' outing comes amid a turbulent time for their family. Their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped of his royal titles in October and is set to be evicted from his Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, along with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in the coming week.

A source told us at HELLO!: "Andrew and Sarah have to move out by 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere.

"Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

The decision by the King to formally remove his younger brother of his dukedom and prince titles comes in light of the serious lapses of judgment Andrew has made. His friendship with convicted paedophile financier ultimately led to his downfall. He has also faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

Andrew is expected to move to Marsh Farm near Sandringham, although there have been reports of the former Prince being offered temporary accommodation on the Norfolk estate while renovations to the five-bedroom property are completed.