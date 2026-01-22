Prince Harry's quiet message to Prince William as royals stick to busy schedule

Prince Harry stepped into the witness box on Wednesday to testify against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) at the High Court. While he is not reuniting with his family members while in London, he has seemingly sent a secret message to his brother in the form of a unique outfit addition.

The Duke of Sussex looked super smart in one of his signature navy suits, and he teamed it with a burgundy and navy tie for a pop of colour. The addition is noteworthy as the last time he sported this item was alongside his brother Prince William in 2017, when his royal brother wore a matching one. The brothers were photographed at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on 9 April 2017, and this was when they were on good terms, before their fallout.

© Getty Images Prince Harry arriving at court on Wednesday

© Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry arrive at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial on April 9, 2017 in Vimy, France.

Our Fashion and Beauty Editor, Laura Sutcliffe explains the significance behind royal fashion choices. "The royals wear a carefully curated wardrobe that is meticulously planned out ahead of every occasion. Although the royal men do tend to wear a fail-safe formal suit, there is still thought behind it. Harry wearing a tie that he wore alongside his brother could be an attempt to subtly reach out to him. It shows how special their union once was, and perhaps he is hoping to ignite it."

Royals busy with engagements

Prince William has remained steadfast to his royal duties while his brother is in town, and he and his wife Princess Kate travelled to Stirling in Scotland. William and Kate met with the Team GB and Paralympic GB curling squads at the National Curling Academy ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games - and even tried their hand at the game themselves. Kate's fashion choice was no coincidence either, with her choosing to wear a blue tartan coat in a nod to her Scottish surroundings.

© Getty Prince William and Kate share a joke as they depart after a visit to the National Curling Academy

© Getty Images Queen Camilla, President of Maggie's, and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner sharing a cup of tea with people living with cancer in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Meanwhile, King Charles has been in Scotland this week, however, he returned to London for royal engagements at Clarence House on Wednesday. Charles' wife, Queen Camilla, has also been busy, joining Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner in Cheltenham for a visit to charity, Maggie's, where she sat down with people living with cancer for a cup of tea.

Charles and Harry reunion

In September 2025, King Charles and Prince Harry did meet face-to-face though, breaking their 19-month estrangement. His royal son joined him for private tea at Clarence House. The meeting lasted less than an hour and we do not know what was said behind closed doors, however, it was seen as a positive step for future reconciliation.