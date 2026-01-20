Princess Kate and Prince William to go head-to-head in engagements 120 miles away from Prince Harry

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be away from the Duke of Sussex in London, with the pair taking part in some curling in Stirling, Scotland

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
HELLO!
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales headed north of the border on Tuesday, with the royal couple travelling up to Stirling, Scotland.

For their first engagement, the royal couple went to Stirling's National Curling Academy, where they are due to meet athletes competing in the sport in the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics. Curling is one of Team GB's most successful sports, with teams across the Olympics and Paralympics earning eight medals in the discipline.

William and Kate were delayed to their first outing after they had an inpromptu stop at The Kelpies in Falkirk. The duel 30m-tall horsehead scuptures are said to embody the fusion of Scotland's rich mythological heritage alongside the power of Scottish industry and engineering.

Known for their competitive spirit, the royal pair are due to go head-to-head as they compete in the sport, under the tutelage of Olympic gold medallist Jen Dodds and men's world champion skip Bruce Mouat.

Their second engagement of the day will see William and Kate visit the Radical Weavers, a tartan-weaving studio and independent charity based in Stirling. During the visit, the royals will meet the charity's founding director, Mairi Breslin, where they will learn about the heritage of Scottish tartan weaving.

William and Kate will also have the opportunity to participate in some tartan weaving themselves, with their works going towards the Radical Weavers' latest project, which is to create the world's longest tartan scarf.

While the couple are up in Scotland, William's younger brother, Prince Harry, is in court for his trial against the publishers of the Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex is part of a group, including Elizabeth Hurley, Elton John and Sadie Frost, Associated Newspapers Limited over claims of unlawful information-gathering.

The Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala
The royal couple had a pit stop

Scroll down for the best photos from the event…

1/2

Kate Middleton and Prince William at Kelpies in Falkirk© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Pala

William and Kate passed through Falkirk

Small stop off

The Prince and Princess of Wales stopped by The Kelpies as they passed through Falkirk on their way to Stirling.

2/2

Kate Middleton walking in a tartan overcoat© Alamy Live News.

The Princess of Wales was fashionable as always

Kate's fashion

Kate was seen arriving at her first engagement alongside her husband. The royal looked amazing in her tartan overcoat.

LISTEN: How the Princess of Wales marked her 44th birthday

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Biggest royal moments of 2025
Biggest royal moments of 2025
Take a look back at some of the most memorable and shocking royal stories from the year as the King and Queen and their family navigated some ups and downs
Read More