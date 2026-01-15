Why Prince Harry won't reunite with Prince William and Princess Kate upon UK return

The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK next week for his trial against the publisher of The Daily Mail, but any reunions with members of the royal family look to be off the table.

The High Court case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) is reportedly scheduled to begin on 19 January.

Despite Prince Harry meeting with the King for the first time in 19 months on his last visit in September, the monarch is expected to be in Scotland for his traditional post-Christmas stay for much of January.

Despite their past difficulties, father and son are now said to be in regular contact, however The Telegraph also reported that royal sources acknowledged Charles did not wish to be linked to any court proceedings, so will give his son a wide berth on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also be travelling up to Scotland for engagements in Stirling on 20 January.

The royal couple will meet the Team GB and Paralympics GB curling squads at the National Curling Academy in the city ahead of the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. Prince William and Kate will then visit Radical Weavers, a handweaving studio and independent charity.

© Getty Harry and William were last seen together publicly at the King's coronation in 2023

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex were last seen publicly together at their father's coronation in May 2023. While they were also reunited privately at their maternal uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk in August 2024, they reportedly did not speak or sit next to one another.

Harry, who now resides in Montecito with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, spoke about a possible reconciliation with the royal family last May. Speaking to BBC News, he said: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things."

© Getty Images Prince Harry pictured leaving Clarence House in London on September 10, after visiting his father the King

"But you know, I would love reconciliation with my family," he added, continuing: "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

The Duke lost an appeal at the High Court last May over his police protection in the UK. But in what would be a major U-turn, the Home Office is said to have now ordered a full threat assessment for the first time since 2020, amid reports Harry's taxpayer-funded armed security will be reinstated for visits to the UK.

Should Prince Harry get automatic paid protection in the UK? The Duke of Sussex is imminently expected to travel to the UK for his trial against Associated Newspapers Limited – but every time he returns to the UK he faces uncertainty over whether he will receive paid security. Over on The HELLO! Royal Club, author Robert Jobson makes a compelling case for granting Harry automatic paid protection on these occasions, no questions asked. Click the button below to read Robert’s arguments (you will need to sign up to the club if you aren't already a member), and then let us know your thoughts in the comments. READ ROBERT'S POST HERE

In his upcoming legal battle against the publisher of The Daily Mail, Harry and six other household names, including Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish and campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, allege ANL carried out or commissioned unlawful activities such as hiring private investigators to place listening devices inside cars, "blagging" private records and accessing private phone conversations.

ANL "vehemently" denies the "preposterous allegations" and is defending the legal action.