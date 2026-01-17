Why King Charles and other senior royals are unlikely to see Prince Harry during UK visit

Prince Harry is expected back in the UK next week as his nine-week trial against the publisher of The Daily Mail begins. However, despite meeting with King Charles during a visit in September last year, Harry isn't expected to have any royal contact during his trip this time.

While it's unclear how long the Duke of Sussex will be staying in the country, King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales all have engagements north of the border, far away from the royal while he's in London.

Scroll down to see where the royals will be during Harry's visit…

© Getty Images The monarch will be one of several royals in Scotland King Charles On Monday, the monarch will be in Edinburgh as he heads to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. He will be joined by Scottish First Minister, John Swinney, as the pair host the Scottish Investment Forum. During the visit, the royal is expected to hear about brand-new technologies and even sample some Scottish whisky!



© Getty Images Camilla will be joining her husband Queen Camilla Camilla will be joining her husband in heading to Scotland and is expected to carry out engagements separately from the monarch.



© Ryan Jenkinson / Kensington Pala William has several engagements away from London The Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate are also headed north of the border during Harry's visit, holding engagements in Stirling and Falkirk. During one of the visits, the pair will join curlers from Team GB at an ice rink ahead of this year's Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The royal pair, who are known for their friendly rivalry, will no doubt aim to better the other when they're invited to try their hand at the sport. William has a separate engagement on Thursday, when Harry is expected to give evidence, as he heads to Bristol to showcase the city's trailblazing achievements in sustainability and its role as a driving force for innovation in the UK.

© Getty Anne has engagements north of the border Princess Anne Harry's aunt will also be away during his visit to the UK. On Tuesday, Princess Anne will be up in Scotland for three separate engagements. The royal is due to have a dinner at the Caledonian Edinburgh Hotel as patron of the Eric Liddell Community. Anne is also expected to mark the 20th anniversary of the Scotland Malawi Partnership by attending a photographic exhibition and she will also attend a conference at the Balmoral Hotel.

© Getty Images Sophie is heading to Portsmouth Duchess of Edinburgh While she won't be in Scotland, on Monday, Duchess Sophie is due to head down to Portsmouth for two engagements. The royal will visit HMS Daring before heading to the Royal Military School of Music at Alford Schools of Military Music.

