Meghan Markle shares sweet behind-the-scenes photo with Prince Harry from surprise outing

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet behind-the-scenes snap with her husband Prince Harry after they attended the Sundance Film Festival together over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Park City, Utah, for the premiere of Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts executive-produced by Archewell Productions.

Afterwards, Meghan took to her personal Instagram account, @meghan, to share a closer glimpse at the weekend's events, with Dreams by The Cranberries playing in the background.

The Duchess, 44, once a Girl Scout herself while growing up in California, appeared in her element as she greeted youngsters, while also showing snippets from the film.

Meghan also shared a heartwarming picture with Harry as they watched their film together, with the camera positioned behind their heads as they enjoyed seeing the project come to life.

An evening out at the movies

Meghan wore a Heidi Merrick fog coat in the colour 'deep sea' paired with Veronica Beard skinny flare jeans for her evening out at the film premiere with Harry, wearing a black puffer jacket and white undershirt. They were joined on the carpet by the documentary's director Alysa Nahmias and Chanel Pysnik, the Head of Nonfiction for Archewell Productions. Cookie Queens premiered at the Eccles Center Theatre.

At the premiere, the former Suits star spoke with Deadline about her connection to the film as a former Girl Scout, and also the film's nod to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, four, and whether she sees the four-year-old going down that path as well.

"I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right," she told the publication of her daughter's future with the organisation. "Alysa is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it's been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well."

© Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Alysa Nahmias and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the "Cookie Queens" Premiere during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theater on January 25, 2026 in Park City, Utah.

Looking back on her own life as a Girl Scout, the mother-of-two gushed: "It really embeds such great values from the get-go. I was a Girl Scout, my mom (Doria Ragland) was a troop leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in Cookie Queens, it's so reflective of how these girls stick with something that's important to them and don't give up."

In an Instagram post last April promoting her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, with Lemonada Media, Meghan said "being an entrepreneur" can start young, alongside childhood photos of her selling cookies in her Girl Scouts uniform. She says she has a "personal affinity" with the new film.

Harry and Meghan's TV projects

The documentary's official logline reads: "It's Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious young women strive to be a top-selling 'Cookie Queen,' navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide." Meghan, who made her name starring in Suits, is also the producer of Masaka Kids, another Netflix series.

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative contract thought to be worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020. Their six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came out on Netflix in December 2022, becoming the most viewed documentary ever within its first four days, watched by 2.4 million people on its first day of release alone, according to the BBC.

They have since signed a new first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.