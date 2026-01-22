Meghan’s Netflix show fails to crack top 1,000 most-watched programmes

Meghan Markle's Netflix show failed to crack the top 1,000 most-watched programmes on the platform, figures have suggested. The second season of With Love, Meghan was the 1,124th most-watched show between July and December 2025, with two million views, according to data released by the platform.

This meant it came below Miraculous: Tales Of Ladybug & Cat Noir: Season 2: Part 2 in the rankings, and below programmes including Downton Abbey, Superstore and Franklin & Bash, which are all several years old. The programme saw the Duchess, 44, cook and do crafts, featuring her own at-home recipes and chatting with celebrity guests. The lifestyle programme in many ways paid homage to Meghan's roots, as she ran a blog called The Tig before she married Prince Harry in 2018.

The second season received mixed reactions from critics when it was released in August, despite featuring celebrity guests such as singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye star Tan France.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Tan France, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in episode 203 of With Love, Meghan

The festive special of the programme - With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration - also failed to crack the top 1,000 and landed at 1,022 on the list of most-watched shows, with 2.4 million views. By comparison, the first season ranked 383rd among all productions on the platform. Despite a flurry of media attention, it only had a reported 5.3 million views in the first half of last year.

Harry and Meghan's Netflix journey

Meghan and Harry signed a lucrative contract thought to be worth more than 100 million US dollars (£74 million) with Netflix after stepping down as senior working royals in 2020. Their six-part docuseries, Harry & Meghan, came out on Netflix in December 2022, becoming the most viewed documentary ever within its first four days, watched by 2.4 million people on its first day of release alone, according to the BBC.

They have since signed a new first-look deal for film and television projects, meaning Netflix will have the first option on Harry and Meghan’s projects with their Archewell production company.

© Getty Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen during their Colombia visit in 2024

This week, it was revealed that With Love, Meghan will not be returning for a third season, according to reports in PageSix. A source also told the site that there have been "conversations about holiday specials, but there's nothing in the works yet". However, it is reported that there will be "similar cooking and crafting on Meghan's socials for the brand, but more bite-sized".

Exciting new projects

The first series of With Love, Meghan launched on the streaming platform in March 2025 and coincided with the unveiling of Meghan’s As Ever brand, with her first products including her raspberry jam, and the flower sprinkles she repeatedly promotes throughout the show. She has continued to launch new products on a regular basis, including a bespoke leather bookmark earlier this month.

Meghan Markle reacts to her first As Ever products selling out

The holiday special saw Meghan making crackers and offering tips such as adding wax seals to wrapped gifts to improve their presentation, and letting tree ornaments "find their light".

Harry, who featured briefly in the first season of With Love, Meghan but not the second, made a cameo near the end of the festive episode, walking into the kitchen while Meghan and visiting restaurateur Tom Colicchio were cooking.

Meghan shares Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, with Harry - who is currently in London for a High Court trial against the Daily Mail.