Meghan Markle shares nod to Lilibet for second Sundance appearance with Prince Harry — photos

After making their debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 24 in Park City, Utah, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back for round two.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance on the red carpet for the second day in a row for the Sunday morning premiere of the new documentary Cookie Queens, on which they serve as executive producers.

© Getty Images The documentary's official logline reads: "It's Girl Scout Cookie season, and four tenacious young women strive to be a top-selling 'Cookie Queen,' navigating an $800 million business in which innocence and ambition collide." For their second appearance, Harry opted for a black puffer jacket over a white undershirt with a popped collar and dark blue jeans. Meghan, on the other hand, went with a chic deep blue trench coat paired with black ruffled boots. In contrast to her appearance on Saturday, her hair was slicked back and she opted for more minimal glam.

© Getty Images They were joined on the carpet by the documentary's director Alysa Nahmias and Chanel Pysnik, the Head of Nonfiction for Archewell Productions. Cookie Queens premiered at the Eccles Center Theater. At the premiere, the former Suits star spoke with Deadline not only about her own connection to the film as a former Girl Scout herself, but the film's nod to her daughter, Princess Lilibet, and whether she sees the four-year-old going down that path as well.

© Getty Images "I think we'll continue to explore whatever feels right," she told the publication of her daughter's future with the organization. "Alysa is a mom of a daughter, and I think for both of us working on this project it's been incredibly special as parents, as mothers to be able to see something our girls will be able to enjoy and watch as well." Looking back on her own life as a Girl Scout, the mom-of-two gushed: "It really embeds such great values from the get-go."

© Getty Images "I was a Girl Scout, my mom (Doria Ragland) was a troupe leader, and I think the value of friendship, of being dedicated to a goal as you can see that in Cookie Queens, it's so reflective of how these girls stick with something that's important to them and don't give up. And self belief is an integral value that comes with being a Girl Scout."

