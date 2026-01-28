Queen Elizabeth II's 3-word response to royal rule-breakers

Queen Elizabeth II was one of the most universally loved members of the British royal family, for her dutiful attitude, graceful demeanour and how she always remained calm. However, above all, she was only human like the rest of us, and there were some instances where she was seen losing her composure, including one time when she shouted at her grandsons, Prince William and Peter Phillips, when she caught them chasing a young Zara Tindall around the garden.

There was also one instance where the mother of King Charles did actually have a go at a photographer – and for a good reason.

© WireImage Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on August 16, 2005

In the 2002 documentary about her life, The Queen: A Remarkable Life, directed by Alan Scales, the late Queen was seen watching her husband, Prince Philip, take part in some carriage driving.

The footage then showed her gesturing to crowds of photographers to get out of her way before shouting: "Do you mind?". It is not an explicit obligatory rule, however, it is viewed as custom and courtesy to not walk in front of the Queen when meeting her, for various reasons: etiquette often suggests walking slightly behind or alongside the Queen, as she was the highest-ranking person present, and it is often considered rude to have your back to the monarch. According to the family's official website, "there are no obligatory codes of behaviour – just courtesy."

Queen Elizabeth II's misrepresented moment with a photographer

Five years later, the late Queen was involved in a photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz, the American photographer behind some of the most iconic pictures of the 20th century such as the last picture of John Lennon and Yoko Ono before his murder.

© FilmMagic Queen Elizabeth II greeting Annie Leibovitz at a reception for Americans based in England at Buckingham Palace on March 27, 2007

During the photoshoot, which was being filmed as part of a documentary called A Year With The Queen, the BBC cameras caught a moment when Annie was telling the late Queen that she would look better if she removed the crown for a picture.

In response, the monarch seemed rather shocked, asking: "Less dressy? What do you think this is?" She was also filmed later saying: "I'm not changing anything. I've had enough dressing like this, thank you very much."

The trailer for the documentary shown to journalists had a clip of the Queen walking out; however, it turns out that this widely circulated story had been misrepresented, and that the trailer was never meant to be seen by the public or press, prompting the BBC to issue a public apology for the mistake.