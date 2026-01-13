Queen Elizabeth's harsh words for grandson Prince William that 'stuck' in his mind

Prince William, who is next in line to the British throne, had an incredibly close relationship with his late grandmother, the beloved Queen Elizabeth II. Even outside of their royal duties, it seems that the two had a fun and loving dynamic, as they were often seen laughing at jokes together on the sidelines of an event or sharing the spotlight.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince William was very close to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II

However, that doesn't mean that the 43-year-old has ever been exempt from the sternness and order of the late Queen, and there are actually multiple occasions on which she told him off quite sternly, including one incident where he and one of his cousins cheekily caused some trouble. Scroll down to find out about the two times Queen Elizabeth told off her close grandson, Prince William…

Prince William and his cousin had a mischievous moment

When the Prince of Wales was just a child, he and his cousin Peter Phillips got up to quite some mischief. Speaking to Sky News for The Queen at 90 documentary, he revealed: "We were chasing Zara [Tindall, née Phillips] around, who was on a go-cart.

© Getty Prince William was told off by his grandmother in public once

"Peter and I managed to herd Zara into a lamppost and the lamppost came down and nearly squashed her," he continued. "I remember my grandmother being the first person out at Balmoral running across the lawn in her kilt. She came charging over and gave us the most almighty [expletive], and that sort of stuck in my mind from that moment on."

Queen Elizabeth also told Prince William off in public

However, even after becoming an adult, he couldn't escape a disciplining from his grandmother! The world witnessed a charmingly funny moment during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2016, when Queen Elizabeth told her grandson off in public.

As the family gathered, as they do every year, to watch the Royal Air Force flypast show on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Prince William's then-two-year-old son, Prince George, was struggling to stand still.

When King Charles' son bent down to try and gently correct his son, the Queen was not impressed, and was caught on camera ordering him to stand up straight. Looking slightly giddy, Prince William immediately followed the instructions, leaving his son be.