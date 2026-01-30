Queen Maxima forced to make last-minute cancellation after being taken ill

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands has been forced to cancel a series of engagements at the last minute after falling ill. The Dutch royal, 54, had been in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday for a series of meetings in association with her role as the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Security, but had to cancel further engagements upon returning home.

The queen has been diagnosed with the flu and is resting up back at home at Huis ten Bosch Palace, the royal family's official residence in The Hague.

On Thursday, Maxima was due in Rotterdam for an initiative called Debt Assistance for All, which aims to help people analyse debt-related issues, detect financial difficulties and provide tailored solutions. The Queen described her absence as "such a shame" and said the issue is "an important part of her agenda", according to the Government Information Service.

Her illness continued on Friday, when she was scheduled to meet residents in Purmerend, as well as visit a youth centre and swimming pool. The visit, intended to highlight the quality of life and explore how residents can work together to make their neighbourhoods welcoming and safe, has now been postponed.

© Alamy Live News. Queen Maxima during a visit to the BDR Thermea and the factory of Remeha in Apeldoorn on 21 January

One resident told local outlet RTV that they feel "disappointed" but understand the queen needs to rest. They said: "The older residents, in particular, had been working on it for a long time. But unfortunately, there's nothing that can be done; sick is sick."

Mayor Van Selm said: "‘The board of mayor and aldermen understands this decision. Health comes before everything. We wish Her Majesty a speedy recovery. We will still welcome her to Purmerend at a later moment." Next week, Queen Maxima is still scheduled for two engagements, including visiting Milan for the Winter Olympic Games with husband King Willem-Alexander and daughter Crown Princess Amalia, 22.

A resilient Queen

It's not often that Queen Maxima cancels an engagement - and the hard-working royal is known for turning up against all odds. In 2015, she cancelled parts of a state visit to China after falling ill with a kidney infection, travelling home to the Netherlands so she could be examined by a doctor. Pushing through for as long as she could, she attended a banquet with host President Xi before returning home when her condition worsened.

The following year, she suffered a mild concussion in unexplained circumstances, with King Willem-Alexander telling reporters at the time: "She's been suffering from a concussion for five days. She needs peace and quiet to make a speedy recovery." In 2001, Maxima broke her leg on a trip to Sweden.

© Getty Images Princess Amalia of The Netherlands receives a hug from Queen Maxima January 23, 2026

Proud mother

Last week, Queen Maxima was the very picture of a proud mother as she watched Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia complete part of her military training. The royal appeared emotional, even wiping a tear away, as her eldest daughter completed her General Military Training (AMO) at the Ministry of Defence in Ermelo.

Amalia, who is the heir to the throne, laughed as she hugged her coursemates and was even doused in beer by her friends. In a statement shared on Instagram, the Dutch Palace announced: "'Princess Catharina-Amalia completed the General Military Training Course (AMO) on January 23 and earned the rank of Corporal."

The Crown Princess is currently a student at the Dutch defence headquarters and is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. She has two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.