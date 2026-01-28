Proud mum Queen Maxima wipes a tear and takes pictures of daughter Princess Amalia completing major milestone

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was the very picture of a proud mother last week as she watched Crown Princess Amalia complete part of her military training. The royal, 54, appeared emotional, even wiping a tear away, as her eldest daughter completed her General Military Training (AMO) at the Ministry of Defence in Ermelo.

Amalia, 22, who is the heir to the throne, laughed as she hugged her coursemates and was even doused in beer by her friends. In a statement shared on Instagram, the Dutch Palace announced: "'Princess Catharina-Amalia completed the General Military Training Course (AMO) on January 23 and earned the rank of Corporal."

Princess Amalia will continue her studies at the Defensity College, but will now be able to wear a military uniform when working for the Ministry of Defence. The course comprises a part-time job with studying and includes activities, events and training, giving a well-rounded approach to military training.

1/ 5 © WireImage Queen Maxima wiped a tear away The royal, 54, appeared emotional, even wiping a tear away, as her eldest daughter completed her General Military Training (AMO) at the Ministry of Defence in Ermelo.

2/ 5 © ANP/AFP via Getty Images The royal was spotted in the crowds The European monarch appeared just like any other monarch as she took pictures from the crowds of her daughter with her phone, beaming from ear to ear.



3/ 5 © Getty Images A royal hug Dressed in a smart grey coat and a matching scarf, she later shared an emotional hug with Amalia, wearing military uniform, to celebrate.

4/ 5 © WireImage The Crown Princess is undertaking her military training Crown Princess Amalia is currently a student at the Dutch defence headquarters and is the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. She has two younger sisters, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane. She has previously completed exercises with the Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and the army.

5/ 5 © WireImage Looking elegant Dutch Queen Maxima, who was born in Argentina, looked stylish in a grey coat and matching scarf to mark the major milestone.

The future Queen of the Netherlands

Amalia graduated from her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam last summer, before starting a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law.

In a statement at the time, the palace said: "In addition, she will participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years. This is the working student program of Defense, where students are trained to become military reservists."

Catharina-Amalia is following in the footsteps of both her father and her grandmother with her future path. Queen Beatrix, her grandmother, obtained a bachelor's degree in law in 1959, while the King completed his military service from 1985 to 1987.

The Crown Princess herself has flown a fighter jet and controlled a submarine. The multi-talented royal, who is first in line to the Dutch throne, is said to be fluent in Spanish, taking after her mother, Queen Maxima, who was born in Argentina.

Watch - Queen Maxima’s life story and royal marriage told in TV series

During her studies in Amsterdam, she was temporarily forced to move to Madrid for her safety after being threatened with kidnap by organised Dutch crime gangs. Prime Minister Mark Rutte said at the time: "I am very sorry for her and I'm obviously very concerned about it." Even her father, King Willem-Alexander, addressed the situation on a podcast, Through The Eyes of the King, saying it had a "very hard impact" on the family. He added: "The uncertainty, the lack of freedom, that is not how you want to raise your children and what you want to pass on to your children."

After her safety was ensured, the Crown Princess has been taking on a more active role in royal duties and completed her first royal event alone - christening a ship in Vlissingen - at the start of 2025.