Queen Máxima showcases royal way to wear killer knee-high boots in your 50s

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is somewhat of a royal style maverick. From her unusual animal brooches to her wardrobe full of vibrant colours and clashing prints, the wife of King Willem Alexander is never afraid to push the envelope.
On 22 January, the royal stepped out for a solo outing and, though not her most dramatic ensemble, her chosen outfit offered fashion inspo for those trying to style killer knee-high boots in their 50s. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, the royal, 56, wore the 'Laura 85 Knee Boots in Black Leather' by Gianvito Rossi.
The heeled boots with a rounded point toe and a block heel were paired with a skirt co-ord by Natan Couture. She rolled the sleeves of her light brown blazer and cinched her waist with a black leather belt by Bash.
Queen Máxima's style cues for women over 50 wearing knee-high boots are clear: all your leatherware (like a statement belt) should be in the same colour and material as the boots, the skirt should be an A-line cut and shin-skimming length, and jewellery should also match the colour of the boots so as not to overpower the look (Máxima opted for black earrings).
The royal wore as she visited De Stromen School in Alphen aan den Rijn with the More Music in the Classroom foundation, which works towards implementing high-quality music education in all Dutch primary schools. The queen is the honorary chair of the organisation.
Queen Máxima's splash of colour
The royal's pared-back oatmeal-hued outfit was a stark contrast to her eye-catching tangerine moment from her visit to BDR Thermea, a European distributor of domestic and commercial water and heating systems, touring the factory and hearing about how equipment is reduced.
You may also like
For this occasion, the Argentinian-born royal opted for a houndstooth belted suit by Natan with a gingerbread-hued turtleneck by Max Mara and a bouclé clutch by the highstreet brand Mango. Of where houndstooth sits in the current fashion trend cycle, Clare Pennington, HELLO! Fashion's Editor, told us: "The print is approved, having been spotted on the runways at Chanel and The Attico (and very recently on Jonathan Anderson’s AW26 menswear collection, which just strutted down the runway in Paris)."
She added: "When the elegant pattern is usually spotted in shades black, brown, white and grey, Máxima proves that a splash of colour can add a rousing burst of cheer, much needed at this time of year."