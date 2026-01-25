Queen Máxima showcases royal way to wear killer knee-high boots in your 50s

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is somewhat of a royal style maverick. From her unusual animal brooches to her wardrobe full of vibrant colours and clashing prints, the wife of King Willem Alexander is never afraid to push the envelope.

On 22 January, the royal stepped out for a solo outing and, though not her most dramatic ensemble, her chosen outfit offered fashion inspo for those trying to style killer knee-high boots in their 50s. According to Royal Fashion Police on Instagram, the royal, 56, wore the 'Laura 85 Knee Boots in Black Leather' by Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visits the Make Space for Creativity initiative from the More Music in the Classroom foundation at De Stromen School The heeled boots with a rounded point toe and a block heel were paired with a skirt co-ord by Natan Couture. She rolled the sleeves of her light brown blazer and cinched her waist with a black leather belt by Bash.

© Getty Queen Maxima rocked a Bash belt to match her Gianvito Rossi boots Queen Máxima's style cues for women over 50 wearing knee-high boots are clear: all your leatherware (like a statement belt) should be in the same colour and material as the boots, the skirt should be an A-line cut and shin-skimming length, and jewellery should also match the colour of the boots so as not to overpower the look (Máxima opted for black earrings).

© Getty Images Queen Maxima wore a black coat upon arrival to match her boots The royal wore as she visited De Stromen School in Alphen aan den Rijn with the More Music in the Classroom foundation, which works towards implementing high-quality music education in all Dutch primary schools. The queen is the honorary chair of the organisation.

Queen Máxima's splash of colour © Alamy Live News. Queen Maxima during a visit to the BDR Thermea and the factory of Remeha in Apeldoorn The royal's pared-back oatmeal-hued outfit was a stark contrast to her eye-catching tangerine moment from her visit to BDR Thermea, a European distributor of domestic and commercial water and heating systems, touring the factory and hearing about how equipment is reduced.