Royal Style Watch for December 2025: Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie, Queen Letizia & more
Royal Style Watch for December 2025: Kate Middleton, Duchess Sophie, Queen Letizia & more

Best royal style of December 2025 – including Princess Kate's new diamond tiara

Queen Letizia, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and Queen Maxima led the royal style set in December 2025 – see all the best royal fashion photos of the festive season

queen letizia in red leather jacket, duchess sophie in oatmeal rollneck and queen maxima in yellow dress and hat© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
When it comes to festive style, the royal ladies don't mess around. With calendars full of engagements, the royal style set from the the Princess of Wales to Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain promise a month of great fashion – and the first week of December was off to a flying start.

Nothing says regal fashion like an appearance by the Princess of Wales at a state banquet. Kate made an appearance at Windsor Castle during the occasion of the German state visit to the UK, but keep scrolling to see her look in full, spoiler alert: my top pick is a certain tiara debut that has been 14 years in the making.

As HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, I've followed the royal style calendar all year long, and Kate's bespoke Jenny Packham gown stands out as her most significant choice since her Coronation attire in 2023, but, as a team, we also keep our eyes on all the latest royal looks from the UK, Europe, and beyond. 

"I also love Queen Maxima of the Netherlands' look as she brought the sunshine to Suriname. I love the fresh, zesty tones and the slightly Grecian feel of the draped skirt," Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, says. "Her coordinating hat gave it such a great kick - adding to the regality of the look."

To see all of HELLO!'s top royal fashion picks of the month, keep scrolling…

Princess Charlene

Princess Charleneof Monaco looked mesmerising as she featured in the royal Christmas card for 2025, shared with the public on 7 December. Posed alongside her husband, Prince Albert, and their two children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, the princess donned a taupe pleated skirt with a buckle-adorned belt to cinch her silhouette. The ensemble was paired with a slim-fit rollneck and a poppy pink lip for a splash of colour.

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales dazzled at the state banquet on December 3, 2025© Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images
The Princess of Wales dazzled at the state banquet on 3 December

On 3 December, the Princess of Wales was the star of the show as she stepped out at Windsor Castle for the state banquet when King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the German president and his wife during the two-day state visit to the UK. The royal wore a spectacular sky blue Jenny Packham gown covered in sparkles and even debuted a new tiara – Queen Victoria's Circlet Tiara. 

The tiara was commissioned by the late monarch's husband, Prince Albert, in 1853 and featured 2,600 diamonds. The gown's A-line silhouette and all-over sequin embroidery created a look reminiscent of mid-20th-century ballgowns, a nod to royal tradition, while the sky-blue hue modernised the look, and the tiara added an old-time feel to the mix.

Queen Máxima 

queen maxima and king willem alexander in forest© Getty
Queen Maxima posed in a full canary yellow look

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, ever the bright dresser, rocked an acid yellow Natan dress on 2 December as she stepped out with King Willem-Alexander amid the three-day Suriname state visit to visit the Neighbourhood Network Foundation, an organisation which provides vocational training for school dropouts. The vibrant midi dress was complemented by a Fabienne Delvigne hat in the same vivid hue and nude Gianvito Rossi pumps to allow the dress to do the talking.

Duchess Sophie

Sophie at event talking in off-white jumper dress© Getty
Sophie visited The Lighthouse Guildford to officially open the new community hub

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked quietly elegant in a knitted dress as she stepped out to visit The Lighthouse community hub, which offers creative projects to help those in need in Guildford on 1 December. The look was anchored by the 'Fallon' dress by Reiss, which was paired with a structured midi coat by Suzannah London and a pair of deep tan boots. 

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia of Spain in red leather jacket and striped trousers© Getty
Queen Letizia of Spain attends the National Disability Awards ceremony at CRE Alzheimer del Imserso

Queen Letizia of Spain looked effortlessly cool while attending the National Disability Awards ceremony in Salamanca on 3 December. The wife of King Felipe paired a cropped red leather jacket (it doesn't get more modern a royal look than crimson leather) and paired it with pinstripe trousers, heeled loafers, and a rollneck sweater. This specific choice of jacket marks a departure from typical royal protocol and aligns with a current high-street trend of elevated motorcycle chic.

