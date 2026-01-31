King Charles' surprise parkrun appearance for personal reason

His Majesty King Charles III surprised early morning runners on Saturday at the Sandringham parkrun as he popped up to cheer them on. Deciding to not participate in the 5k dash, the monarch didn't bring his running kit, but he certainly brought motivation to those on the course.

The run takes place every Saturday, just like the other 120 routes across the UK and Ireland, but on the last Saturday of the month, the run is in partnership with the Move Against Cancer Charity's '5K Your Way' group.

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III and Sarah Byatt at a marshal point watch runners in the Sandringham parkrun in Sandringham, Norfolk

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III looks at a sign held by Sarah Byatt at a marshal point of the Sandringham parkrun in Sandringham, Norfolk

© PA Images via Getty Images King Charles III looked delighted by the side of the course

5KYW encourages anyone impacted by cancer to walk, jog, run, cheer or volunteer at parkrun on the last Saturday of each month - bringing communities together through movement, friendship and encouragement.

Perhaps some of the runners should have predicted the royal presence, considering it was this time last year that he popped up at the very same event. Last year, the runners were in total shock and Sophie Hansell, ambassador for the run, told the BBC: "I was just in shock, I think I stood with my mouth in aghast for a minute."

The monarch's second visit comes ahead of World Cancer Day next week (4 February), which will obviously be a poignant time for Charles considering his own cancer battle.

Does King Charles still have cancer?

In December 2025, Charles announced a reduction in his cancer treatment. "Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year.

"This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

© Max Mumby King Charles and Princess Kate have both battled cancer

Charles' daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales has had her own cancer journey and she is now "in remission" after having treatment.



