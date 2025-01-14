Princess Kate confirms she's in remission in personal message

The Princess of Wales has shared her relief that she's now in remission as she issued a heartfelt, personal thank you to the staff who looked after her during her cancer treatment.

Kate, 43, released the message on social media hours after she visited The Royal Marsden hospital in Chelsea, London, where she received chemotherapy last year.

WATCH: Princess Kate visits hospital where she received cancer treatment

The Princess said: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.

"The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."

© Getty The message was accompanied by a photo of the Princess talking with patient Katherine Field

Kate was announced as co-joint patron of the hospital with Prince William during the visit, and vowed in her message: "In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."

Sharing an update on her recovery, the Princess signed off by saying: "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.

"I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."

The outing marked Kate's first solo engagement since 2023 as she makes a gradual return to her public duties.

She was last seen publicly with her family as the Waleses attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

What does remission mean?

Cancer Research UK's website states: "Remission is a word doctors often use when talking about cancer. It means that after treatment there is no sign of the cancer."

© Getty The Princess received treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital

Remission can be complete, partial or stable disease. Complete means cancer can't be detected on scans, x-rays, blood tests or other tests

Partial remission means chemotherapy has killed some of the cells, but not all, and stable disease means that the cancer has stayed the same size or it might even have grown by a small amount.

Opening about her cancer treatment

During the visit to The Royal Marsden, Kate shared personal details about her "really tough" chemotherapy.

© Getty Images Kate comforted lots of patients during her visit

Talking to Katherine Field, 45, who was wearing a cold cap during her chemotherapy to preserve her hair, the Princess gestured to her own arm and chest to discuss the port mechanism used to deliver the drugs.

"I got so attached to it," Kate said, joking she had hesitated when finally told "you can have it taken out" now.

Timeline of Princess Kate's health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics. 9 September 2024 - Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving video message. 10 October 2024 - Kate joins William on visit to bereaved families in Southport. 9/10 November 2024 - Princess attends Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day service at Cenotaph. 3 December 2024 - Kate greets Emir of Qatar alongside William during state visit. 6 December 2024 - The Princess of Wales hosts her Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment