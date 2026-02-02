Queen Elizabeth II's greatest quotes: The late monarch's poignant words about grief and love - and her surprising witty joke that left world leaders speechless

As the longest-serving monarch in British history with a reign of 70 years, it's no surprise that the late Queen Elizabeth II has been well remembered for her words of wisdom - and surprising sense of humour.

The royal, who died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on 8 September 2022, carried out more than 21,000 engagements during her reign, according to the Royal Family's website. She visited over 100 countries, hosted 112 state visits and was served by 14 Prime Ministers, meeting and engaging with thousands of people.

Such a legacy means the Queen is remembered fondly for her moving words on subjects from duty and unity to personal stories of love and grief, including references to her husband, Prince Philip, and eldest son, King Charles.

In total, she gave 69 famous "Queen's Speeches" on Christmas Day and addressed the nation five times in key times of need, such as the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and the death of Princess Diana in 1997. But she's also remembered for her off-the-cuff witty comments during public engagements and memorable comments to members of the public.

Read on to discover the late royal's best quotes on duty, love, happiness, ageing and more…

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's royal wedding in 1947

Duty

Queen Elizabeth II's sense of duty defined her reign from the outset and, for many, is the reason why she is remembered so fondly today. Her devotion to the country was first seen in comments she made as Princess Elizabeth on her 21st birthday, knowing she would one day succeed her father King George VI as monarch.

"We must give nothing less than the whole of ourselves. There is a motto which has been borne by many of my ancestors - a noble motto, 'I serve'. Those words were an inspiration to many bygone heirs to the Throne when they made their knightly decision," the young royal said.

The year was 1947, and Princess Elizabeth was with her parents and younger sister, Princess Margaret, on a tour of South Africa. In a speech broadcast on the radio from Cape Town, the Princess dedicated her life to the service of the Commonwealth. She went on to make her famous declaration: "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service."

The Queen's 1957 Christmas broadcast was a historic event, partly because it was the first of these to be televised, from the Long Library at Sandringham in Norfolk, but also because it re-emphasised Her Majesty's sense of duty to her people. "I cannot lead you into battle," she said. "I do not give you laws or administer justice. But I can do something else. I can give you my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations."

Love

As Queen, Elizabeth was renowned for her unfaltering professionalism and resilience through many changes over the years. But she could also be deeply personal, relating to her subjects in times of crisis and offering strong emotions.

She famously said, "Grief is the price we pay for love", addressing bereaved families following the 9/11 attacks in 2001. The quote resurfaced following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in 2021 - and was used widely following Her Majesty's own passing in 2022.

The Queen's Christmas Broadcast in 2021 was to be Her Majesty's final festive speech to the nation - and her only one spoken from a world without Philip. The Queen spoke from the heart about her personal journey with grief and once more emphasised her commitment to her duty. "Although it's a time of great happiness and good cheer for many, Christmas can be hard for those who have lost loved ones. This year, especially, I understand why," she said. "But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."

Her sense of humour

The Queen wearing bright green during Trooping the Colour for her 90th birthday on June 11, 2016 in London, England.

Most of the time, Queen Elizabeth was serious and practical, but, where appropriate, revealed her witty and surprising sense of humour. For example, her Majesty was renowned for wearing bright colours to engagements and was a fan of "colour blocking" - frequently wearing just one shade.

Practically, this was so she could be as visible as possible at public events, considering she was 5ft 3in tall. The preference was one Queen Elizabeth took lightly, at one point joking: "If I wore beige, no one would know who I am," according to Robert Hardman in his biography of the Queen.

Despite her thousands of engagements, just like the rest of us, Queen Elizabeth still wanted to enjoy her time out and about - and make the most of her time off work. At the G7 summit in 2021, while posing for photographs with world leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, the Queen turned to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lighten the mood. "Are you supposed to be looking as if you're enjoying yourself?" she asked, prompting laughter from the others.

Meanwhile, in July 2013, the world was eagerly waiting for news of Prince George's birth - as the young royal would one day become monarch. That month, the Queen was on a visit to the Lake District when she met pupils from Wiggonby Primary School. When one young girl asked her if she wanted the baby to be a boy or a girl, the Queen said: "I don't think I mind," but added: "I hope it arrives soon because I'm going on holiday."

On being happy

As a leader through times good and bad, the late Queen led Great Britain through highs and lows. And throughout her 70 years on the throne, she recorded a Christmas message for the nation every single year except one - 1969. In 2008, for example, she addressed the devastating effects that year's financial crash had on many, offering motivational and inspirational words. It was also the year that her eldest son, then Prince Charles, celebrated his 60th birthday.

Her Majesty told her people: "Some of those things which could once have been taken for granted suddenly seem less certain and, naturally, give rise to feelings of insecurity. Over the years, those who have seemed to me to be the most happy, contented and fulfilled have always been the people who have lived the most outgoing and unselfish lives."

Growing older

The Queen's 1998 Christmas broadcast focused on the lessons that can be learned from different generations and included events from that year such as the Queen Mother visiting the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey, the Queen at Ypres and in Paris and the Prince of Wales's 50th birthday.

The monarch had wise words to share about the understated power that comes with ageing and how best to use it. "With age does come experience, and that can be a virtue if it is sensibly used," she said. "Though we each lead different lives, the experience of growing older, and the joys and emotions which it brings, are familiar to us all."

She added: "No age group has a monopoly of wisdom, and indeed I think the young can sometimes be wiser than us. But, the older I get, the more conscious I become of the difficulties young people have to face as they learn to live in the modern world."

It was a powerful message that she echoed once again in her Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2012, as she celebrated 60 years on the throne: "I believe that, young or old, we have as much to look forward to with confidence and hope as we have to look back on with pride."

Women

The year 1966 saw great changes for women, such as the founding of The National Organisation for Women - and this did not go unmentioned by the Queen in that year's Christmas address. "It has been women who have breathed gentleness and care into the harsh progress of humankind. The struggles against inhuman prejudice, against squalor, ignorance, and disease, have always owed a great deal to the determination and tenacity of women," she said in her Christmas broadcast.

Equality and unity

Queen Elizabeth II and Charles, Prince of Wales attend the 2016 Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, 2016 in Braemar, Scotland.

In her Christmas broadcast of 2004, the Queen addressed the theme of religious intolerance and spoke about her own faith in Christianity, including the important lessons that can be learned from the Good Samaritan parable. She said: "It is a timeless story of a victim of a mugging who was ignored by his own countrymen but helped by a foreigner - and a despised foreigner at that. The implication drawn by Jesus is clear. Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed or colour. The need to look after a fellow human being is far more important than any cultural or religious differences."

The idea of unity came across more strongly than ever during a broadcast from much earlier in her reign in 1974, in what became one of her most-quoted speeches. "We may hold different points of view but it is in times of stress and difficulty that we most need to remember that we have much more in common than there is dividing us," she said, following a year that saw violence in Ireland and the Middle East.

In April 2020, the Queen gave a one-off broadcast in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, giving encouragement as the nation went into lockdown. Acknowledging that the world was facing "an increasingly challenging time", the Queen gave thanks to NHS workers on the front line, emphasising the importance of staying "united and resolute". She said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."