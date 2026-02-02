Princess Kate's laser-cut midi dress is her most daring take on bridal white

The Princess of Wales attended a reception at Government House in Canberra, Australia, in 2014 and wore an ice white look

Catherine looking to right in laser cut white dress© Getty
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's not every day that the Princess of Wales steps out in all-white. In fact, the wife of Prince William hasn't worn the icy white hue since the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, last June. 

However, in 2014, Kate, now 44, stepped out in a pure white look and took on her most daring take on the bridal hue while attending a reception hosted by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove and Her Excellency Lady Cosgrove at Government House in Canberra during a trip to Australia with her husband.

William in suit and Kate in white dress clapping © Getty
William and Kate attended a reception hosted by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove at Government House in 2014

Kate wears white in Australia

The then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a midi dress by Lela Rose featuring laser-cut sleeves, as well as circular cut-outs that created a peplum detail that skimmed the waist. The knee-skimming dress also featured a crew neckline and a fitted skirt. 

Kate beside william in white cocktail dress© Getty
Kate's dress featured laser-cut detailing over the shoulders and waist

For her accessories, Kate broke up the bright white with platformed black heels by Alexander McQueen and a simple envelope clutch. Though wearing white can often have bridal connotations, Constance Richardson, a London-based stylist specialising in colour analysis, previously told us that white should not be overlooked as 'too bridal'. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best recycled outfits

She said: "White is clean and modern as it symbolises clarity and confidence, especially in royal dressing. It's a refined choice that always feels fresh."

The Princess of Wales' white wardrobe

Kate's Australian reception dress isn't the only time she has worn white. Keep scrolling to see our top picks of her best icy white looks that are stylish without veering towards "too bridal"...

2025  

two women laughing and chatting in formal attire© Getty Images
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate were all smiles ahead of the service

On 16 June 2025, Kate was pictured with the Duchess of Edinburgh in attending the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, to celebrate the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. The princess wore a gorgeous Self-Portrait belted dress and a wide-brimmed hat by Sean Barrett.

2023

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Princess of Wales attends The Together At Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2023 in white

On 8 December 2023, Kate hosted her annual 'Together at Christmas' service at Westminster Abbey. She stunned in a longline coat by Chris Kerr with Holland Cooper high-waisted wide-leg trousers, a slim-fit white knit, and the Strathberry 'Mosaic Nano bag in Vanilla'.

2017

Princess Kate in lace white dress with william© Getty
The 2017 Ascot look seemed to be a nod to her bridal gown

On 20 June 2017, Kate finessed a modern take on her Alexander McQueen wedding dress as she donned a lace midi dress with a high neck by the same iconic British fashion house on day one of Royal Ascot.

2011

Kate beside william in white dress© Getty
Spot Kate's maple leaf hat that accompanied her white dress

On 1 July 2011, Kate joined Prince William during a visit to the Canadian Museum of Civilization in Gatineau, Canada. She wore the 'Nanette' dress by Reiss with a ruffle down the front, paired with red stilettos and a matching hat.

Other Topics
More Royal Style
See more
Read More