Prince Edward becomes first royal to address Epstein scandal after being put on the spot

Prince Edward has become the first royal to speak out after millions of additional emails concerning convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released last Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh, who is the younger brother of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, said it is important to "remember the victims" during an appearance at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

In response to being asked how he was coping by a CNN journalist, Edward, 61, said: "Well, with the best will in the world, I’m not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that. They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it’s all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."

The Duke of Edinburgh's disgraced brother features a number of times in the documents, including images apparently showing him crouch over an unidentified woman in what appears to be Epstein’s New York mansion.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson appear in a number of email exchanges with Epstein in the latest document dump, with Andrew appearing to invite him to Buckingham Palace, and Sarah apparently saying: "I am at your service. Just marry me."

© Getty Images Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh are pictured on December 3, 2025

Epstein also appears to introduce Edward’s brother to a woman described by the paedophile as "26, Russian, clever, beautiful, trustworthy", while in the same month, Andrew also apparently tells Epstein: "Wish I was still a pet in your family." Andrew vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

What are the allegations against Andrew Mountbatten Windsor?

Andrew has faced allegations, which he strenuously denies, that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. He paid millions to Ms Giuffre, a woman he has claimed never to have met, to settle a civil sexual assault claim in 2022.

Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after an interview on BBC Newsnight. He was stripped of his titles by the King last year after the posthumous publication of a book from Ms Giuffre, who alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 17.

© WireImage Andrew Mountbatten Windsor attends the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025 in London

Lawyers representing a second accuser have urged Charles to contact them following allegations that their client was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew. Brad Edwards, from the US firm Edwards Henderson, previously told the BBC his client had spent the night with Andrew after being given a tour of Buckingham Palace.

Prince Edward's visit to Dubai

Prince Edward is attending the World Government Summit in the UAE this week in his role as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award Foundation.

He has been in the country since Saturday, with the palace stating that the visit aims to "champion the importance of education, particularly non-formal education and experiential learning, to develop skills and opportunities for young people worldwide". The Palace added that he will be "speaking to educators about opportunities to collaborate with the award".