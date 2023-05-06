King Charles' brothers Andrew and Edward: Are they at the coronation and what are their roles?

King Charles III has been crowned in Westminster Abbey during his and his wife Queen Camilla's coronation. Hundreds of guests including members of the King's family and royals from across the world have assembled there to see the moment, but what of His Majesty's brothers Prince Andrew and the new Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward?

Read on to find out more about whether the two royals are there for the service, and if so, what roles they are playing in their siblings' special day.

Is Prince Andrew attending the coronation?

© Getty Images Prince Andrew arrived with his daughter Princess Eugenie

Yes, Prince Andrew is attending his older brother Charles' coronation ceremony. The Duke of York arrived along with other members of the royal family, riding in a car with his daughter Princess Eugenie.

Will Prince Andrew be taking part in King Charles' coronation?

While the royal is present in Westminster Abbey for King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, Andrew will not be taking part in the service beyond being a member of the congregation. As well as not taking part in the service itself, Andrew will also not be a part of the procession out of the church either.

© Getty Images Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will have no formal role at the coronation

This is because the 63-year-old is no longer a working royal. Prince Andrew stepped back from public duties in November 2019, following his much-talked-about TV interview with BBC Newsnight, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In February 2022, he reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she filed a case against the Duke for allegedly sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Is Prince Edward attending the coronation?

© Getty Images Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex arrive at Westminster Abbey

Yes, Prince Edward is attending King Charles' coronation service. He is sat with his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh, and alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince George is seated elsewhere as he is one of the pages of honour.

What role is Prince Edward playing in the coronation?

The Duke of Edinburgh has joined other members of the royal family as part of the royal procession in and out of Westminster Abbey. However, as part of Charles' slimmed down coronation ceremony, he did not have to kneel and pay homage to the King, as it was chosen that only Prince William would have to take part in the Royal Homage in this service.

