Exclusive photo: King Charles reveals the side of his personality we never get to see in 'most personal' project yet

In the majestic splendour of Windsor Castle, surrounded by famous friends and supporters, the King has shared his vision to create a more harmonious world. A-list stars – and HELLO! – joined His Majesty and the Queen as they rolled out the green carpet for the first ever film premiere to be hosted in a royal residence.

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision, which will be available on Amazon Prime Video from 6 February, is a "deeply personal" project for the British monarch, who is not only opening up his castle to host his very own film premiere, but opening up personally on camera and offering us an unprecedented insight into his personality, lifestyle and the deep-rooted passions that inform his vision for the future of our planet.

It's a film about sustainability and harmony with nature, and it is arguably the most human insight into Charles that the public has ever seen. Finding Harmony portrays the King, who appears on our cover this week in an image shared exclusively with HELLO!, as we have never seen him before, offering a rare and intimate glimpse into his private world and the man behind the crown.

© Millie Pilkington This exclusive image of King Charles sees him posing in his garden

The 90-minute collaboration between his charity The King's Foundation and streaming giant Prime Video goes inside his private home, Highgrove, as he welcomes cameras into his living room and garden, where he's seen pruning hedges and feeding his chickens in a coop he calls Cluckingham Palace.

He comes across as warm, funny, entertaining and self-deprecating as he sits in his living room sharing thoughts on archive footage of key moments of his life. It is also clear that he is deeply passionate about his decades-long mission to save the planet.

© Getty Images The King opened the doors of Windsor Castle to host his debut film premiere

Charles's excitement to present his landmark documentary for its premiere screening was clear to see as he invited big names including Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench, Sir Rod and Lady Stewart and Sir Kenneth Branagh to the glittering black-tie event.

© Getty Images Kate Winslet narrates the documentary

Other high-profile guests included the Duchess of Edinburgh, who gave a glamorous nod to the evening's theme of sustainability and its "rewear, repair or recycle" dress code in an emerald-green Galvan silk-satin midi dress that she first wore six years ago. In the screening room, she greeted Dame Judi with a kiss and later shared a warm hug and a long chat with Kate.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie was spotted chatting to Dame Judi Dench and Stanley Tucci

Also on the guest list, which included HELLO!'s chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon, were the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter, Fearne Cotton, Stanley Tucci, Tim Peake and Lolly Adefope.

© Getty Images Charles was joined by over 200 guests including Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Turner

Alan Titchmarsh, Jools Holland, Sarah Beeny, George Clarke and Raymond Blanc who, along with Kate Winslet and Penny Lancaster are ambassadors for The King's Foundation, were also there to support His Majesty, and mingled after the screening at a champagne reception in St George's Hall, the grand room where state banquets are held.

Sarah Beeny told HELLO!: "I don't feel like we get to see him like this usually, to see his personality. He's so funny. When I've met him, I've always found him to be just like this; he's such a warm and funny man and it's not always what you see or what people expect."

Shoshana Stewart, the president of the charity Turquoise Mountain, which carries out regeneration projects in Afghanistan, and appears in the film, agrees. "The film really depicts who the King is in real life,” she said. "He's warm, funny, gentle and he genuinely cares."

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision is available on Prime Video from 6 February.

