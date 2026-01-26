King Charles attends church close to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home

The King and Queen attended a church service close to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home on Sunday.

Traditionally, Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, worship at St Mary Magdalene church on the Sandringham estate, but instead they stepped out for a service at St Peter's Church in the village of Wolferton.

The village is located two miles from Sandringham House and the King's brother, Andrew, is expected to relocate to Marsh Farm in Wolferton.

A source previously told HELLO!: "Andrew and Sarah [Ferguson] have to move out by 25 January. She has stood by him all these years but is now ready to spread her wings. She won't be moving in with him to the new house on the Sandringham Estate.

"She won't be moving into Beatrice's Cotswolds home though. Eugenie's home in Portugal is a contender while she finds somewhere. Andrew has stopped getting newspapers or reading anything. He's in his own bubble. The girls do see him. Sarah is still very upset at everything that has happened."

Andrew has been forced to give up his Windsor home, Royal Lodge, amid the outcry that he had only been paying a peppercorn rent (nominal amount) for the property.

The former prince was stripped of his titles last year after the posthumous release of Virginia Giuffre's book Nobody's Girl.

© Getty The King and Queen were joined at church by the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The memoir, which gives her account of being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, includes allegations against a number of other individuals including Andrew, who vehemently denies the allegations.

Andrew's new home

In contrast to his 30-room mansion in Windsor, Andrew will be moving into a more modest five-bedroom property.

Renovations have been seen taking place at Marsh Farm, including the erection of a six-foot fence and the installation of a Sky TV dish and security lights.

© Getty Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk

The property has been empty for several years and is being renovated to make it habitable before Andrew is expected to move there, according to a report in The Sun.

There have also been reports that the former Duke may be offered an alternative temporary accommodation on the Sandringham estate before he is able to fully move into Marsh Farm.