Royal relatives who missed the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham

The King and Queen delighted the crowds as they led the royals to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children were among the relatives to join them, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Mike and Zara Tindall and their daughters, and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

But there were also a number of notable absentees from the annual walkabout outside St Mary Magdalene Church.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson

While their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put on a united front to attend church on Christmas Day, their parents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, were not present for the family reunion.

The King stripped his younger brother, Andrew, 65, of all of his royal titles, styles and honours in October, amid a string of scandals, including his connections to convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew and Sarah were last seen publicly at the Duchess of Kent's funeral

The former Duke has for many years faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a teenage Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by Epstein. Andrew strenuously denies the accusations.

Meanwhile, Sarah, 66, was dropped by numerous charities in September when it emerged years later that she wrote to convicted sex offender Epstein, calling him a "supreme friend" despite publicly disowning him in the media. As a result of her former husband losing his titles, Sarah no longer uses her courtesy title, Duchess of York.

Andrew and Sarah will move out of Royal Lodge in the new year

The pair are set to move out of their Windsor mansion, Royal Lodge, in the new year. Andrew will move to a private residence on the King's Sandringham estate, while it's understood that Sarah will make her own living arrangements.

Princess Eugenie looked chic in a checked cape

The pair were last pictured publicly at the Duchess of Kent's funeral at Westminster Cathedral in September. While Andrew has been seen horse riding on the Windsor estate since being stripped of his birth right, he and Sarah have kept a low-profile.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were among the guests at Sandringham

When Princess Beatrice celebrated her daughter Athena's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace earlier this month, Andrew arrived in a Range Rover through a side entrance, while Sarah travelled separately. The pair were not among the guests at a reception at a pub in London after the ceremony.

Peter Phillips

While Princess Anne's son announced the happy news that he had proposed to his girlfriend and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling, over the summer, the bride and groom-to-be did not attend church with the royals on Christmas Day.

Peter and Harriet did not attend church on Christmas Day

Peter shares daughters, Savannah, 14, and Isla, 13, with his ex-wife, Autumn, and Savannah is set to turn 15 on 29 December.

Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes

Ahead of the festive period, Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, 51, shared why he and his sister, Laura Lopes, 47, will not be spending Christmas with the royals this year.

"I'm not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]. Nor is my sister. It’ll be every other year, one year on, one year off," Tom told The Daily Mail's Richard Eden.

The Queen with her children, Tom and Laura

The food writer said he will be sleeping in the London living room of his ex-wife, Sara Buys, with whom he shares children, Lola, 18, and Freddy, 15

"It's back to the sofa at my ex-wife's," Tom said about where he'll be instead.

Meanwhile, Laura shares Eliza and twins Gus and Louis with her husband Harry. Tom, Laura and their respective families spent Christmas with their mother in 2024 and made a private arrival at the church service.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan have not celebrated Christmas with the royals since 2018. In 2019, the couple took an extended break from their royal duties to spend the festive period with their son, Prince Archie, who was then around six months old, in Canada.

Harry and Meghan's last Christmas with the royals in 2018

The Sussexes stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to the US, finding a permanent home in Montecito in California.