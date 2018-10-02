Kate Middleton glowing as she returns to work after maternity leave – live updates

She's back! The Duchess of Cambridge has made her much-anticipated return to official duties, following her six-month maternity leave with Prince Louis. On Tuesday, Kate paid a visit to the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, London where she met a group of children who were taking part in various outdoorsy activities.
Given the relaxed tone of the engagement, Kate dressed down in biker jeans, a jumper and sporty jacket and had her hair loose. The radiant Duchess toured the Wildlife Garden, which consists of an edible garden area and a forest garden. Kate, who is passionate about mental health, was able to see first-hand the positive impact that the Forest School has on children's emotional and physical wellbeing, and see how inner-city youngsters can engage with nature.
