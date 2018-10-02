Prince Harry is sending the cutest picture as his birthday thank you card - see it here Prince Harry celebrated his 34th birthday on 15 September

The Duke of Sussex has sent the sweetest thank you card following his 34th birthday celebrations. Last month, Prince Harry - who tied the knot to Meghan Markle in May - was inundated with well-wishes as he celebrated his first birthday as a married man on 15 September. In return, the kind-hearted royal posted a lovely postcard with a note which read: "The Duke of Sussex is most grateful to you for writing as you did on the occasion of his 34th birthday. It really was so thoughtful of you and His Royal Highness sends his warmest thanks and best wishes." The photo was taken from Harry's visit to Camp Ayanganna, the headquarters of the Guyana Defence Force, in Guyana, last year.

Prince Harry sent this picture to his royal fans

Royal fan Bradley Donovan-Baird, who goes by the handle @loopycrown3, shared a cute photo of the card on Instagram. Bradley - who has received various cards from the Palace over the years –has previously opened up to HELLO! about the cards, saying: "One of my favourite cards I received was from Princess Eugenie of York for her engagement. I also have two hand-signed cards from the Duchess of Cornwall. I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016. My first ever royal reply was from Her Majesty the Queen thanking me for sending my birthday wishes on her 90th birthday. Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe."

Bradley added: "Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply. They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards." Harry's post comes shortly after his wife shared a down-to-earth postcard in honour of her 37th birthday. The note read: "The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday. It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes."

