Why Kate Middleton's first engagement after maternity leave will be surprisingly informal

The Duchess of Cambridge is making her much-anticipated return to the spotlight as she resumes her official duties next week. But Kate's first engagement post-maternity leave will be surprisingly informal. The mother-of-three will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in London and given the outdoorsy tone of the day, fans can expect to see Kate dressed down in very casual clothes.

During her visit on Tuesday, Kate will meet children who will be taking part in green-fingered activities. She will learn about the positive impact the Forest School has on children's emotional and physical wellbeing and will also tour the different areas of Paddington Recreation Ground, including a forest garden and an edible garden area.

Kate is expected to be dressed-down for next week's event

Kate carried out a similar engagement last year when she visited the Robin Hood Primary School in London to see its gardening campaign. Dressed down in a wax jacket, a cosy roll neck jumper and a pair of jeans, the Duchess nailed her casual yet smart look. She recycled her favourite knee-high brown boots by Penelope Chilvers, which may be making an appearance again at next week's event.

Last year she took part in a gardening engagement with London schoolchildren

During the garden visit, Kate helped children plant winter bulbs and spoke about her own love of gardening. "I've got such fond memories of being in the garden and being outside from my own childhood, and I'm sharing that with my own children, George and Charlotte, at the moment," Kate, who was pregnant with Prince Louis, said in a speech.

She added: "What you have created here is really so special. Hopefully you'll have lots of memories of your time here in the garden, looking for insects or planting bulbs. And I really hope you remember these special times for the rest of your lives. But thank you again and good luck and happy gardening for the future."

Kensington Palace is expected to add more dates to Kate's autumn diary. While no other engagements have been confirmed yet, Kate will be making some very high-profile appearances in October. She is expected to attend Princess Eugenie's royal wedding in Windsor on the twelfth, and attend a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the Dutch royals' visit at the end of the month.

