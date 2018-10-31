See the most memorable moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour

See the most memorable moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour
See the most memorable moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands and show emotions on final day of their royal tour: best pics
royal-press-find-out-pregnancy
Photo: © Twitter

After 16 jam-packed days and 76 engagements, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour has come to an end. The Duke and Duchess have travelled around Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, where they've met locals and well-wishers, championed issues close to their heart and opened and closed the spectacular Invictus Games.

There's also been a fair share of drama and excitement, from Meghan being whisked away from an overcrowded market, to the couple's plane suddenly aborting its landing. On a lighter note, fashion fans have loved seeing the very stylish outfits Meghan has worn. She's relied on some of her favourite designers, while also paying tribute to her host countries by wearing local brands.

Let's take a look at some of the most memorable tour moments, starting with…

Royal reporters are told of Harry and Meghan's baby news HELLO!'s royal correspondent Emily Nash was in Australia when she and other reporters received a phone call from Kensington Palace, announcing the news that Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child. Emily tweeted a photo and wrote: "Here's the travelling UK media in Sydney being told the news by phone from London about 30 minutes ago! #royalbaby #HarryandMeghan."

first-baby-gift-prince-harry
Photo: © Getty Images

On day one of their royal tour, the couple received their first baby gifts. Harry's face couldn't say 'dad-to-be' even more if he tried! He was handed some adorable booties, while Meghan was presented with a toy kangaroo and joey. "Our first baby gift!" said an excited Meghan.

meghan-baby-bump
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess's baby bump was clear to see throughout the tour, especially when Meghan posed side-on. Kensington Palace announced the news in mid-October, and while many assumed she had just passed the 12-week mark, it was soon revealed that Meghan is further along in her pregnancy at four months.

MORE: See how Meghan's baby bump has grown month by month

meghan-markle-meeting-daphney
Photo: © Getty Images

Among the hundreds of well-wishers they spoke to during the tour, Harry was most taken by 98-year-old Daphne Dunne. The Prince had met Daphne during his 2015 and 2017 trips Down Under, and this year, the pair were reunited outside the Sydney Opera House. Harry gave Daphne a big hug before she congratulated him on the "good news".

The dad-to-be was of course thrilled to introduce his wife to Daphne and called Meghan over. As Daphne gushed over meeting the former Suits actress and congratulated the couple again, Meghan said: "Thank you! What an exciting time. I've been so happy."

prince-harry-meghan-rain
Photo: © Getty Images

The royals appeared to bring the damp British weather with them as they arrived in Dubbo, Australia at the start of their tour. But Harry and Meghan didn't let the weather rain on their parade, as they enjoyed a visit to the Clontarf Foundation and Girls Academy.

meghan-harry-hugging-sweet-boy
Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess showed off her maternal side as she arrived at Dubbo Airport, and bent down to hug five-year-old Luke Vincent. After a cuddle from Meghan, the young schoolboy then became entranced by Harry's beard! According to his school principal Anne Van Dartel: "He got a hug from Meghan and then Harry bent down to speak to him and Luke didn't give him any choice. Luke's favourite person in the world is Santa Claus, who has a beard. So, he rubbed Harry's beard."

harry-meghan-beach-yoga
Photo: © Getty Images

The mum-to-be looked in her absolute element during a visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney. Meghan, a devoted yogi, met a group of locals who have experienced mental health issues and joined an 'anti bad vibes' circle with husband Harry. The OneWave organisation focuses on raising awareness for mental health and wellbeing in a fun and engaging way.

meghan-harry-crazy-crowds-tour
Photo: © Getty Images

Harry and Meghan mania hit Australia hard, and their outing to Bondi Beach was no different. Crowds whooped and cheered as the royals took part in a walkabout, with many calling out the royals' names. Harry and Meghan were flooded with cards and gifts, and shook hands with dozens of well-wishers as they walked along the beach.

meghan-harry-wreath
Photo: © Getty Images

One of their most humbling engagements took them to the opening of the ANZAC memorial in Sydney. Harry, who wore uniform, laid a wreath alongside his wife, who looked elegant in a black Emilia Wickstead dress and fascinator.

prince-harry-climbs-sydney-bridge
Photo: © Getty Images

While the Duchess had her feet firmly on the ground, Harry climbed Sydney Harbour Bridge alongside Invictus competitors to raise the flag for the Games. The Prince appeared to be in great spirits as he effortlessly scaled the iconic steel structure.

prince-harry-giving-speech-behind-the-scenes
Photo: © Getty Images

The royals hardly ever post their own photos on their official social media accounts, but in a rare – and very sweet – move, Meghan shared a picture of Harry practising his speech for the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony. The snap showed Harry on stage, microphone in hand, while supportive Meghan sat in the front row. And we're sure the former actress will have been able to give some very handy stage tips!

The caption read: "Almost time for @InvictusSydney... The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight's Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia."

meghan-markle-harry-sydney-invictus
Photo: © Getty Images

The couple watched a few of the Invictus Games events, including a sailing race. The couple took to the waters in Sydney Harbour, and wrapped up warm in matching Invictus Games jackets.

hello-mag-cover
Photo: © HELLO!

Harry and Meghan recreated Prince William and Kate's iconic pose in front of Sydney Opera House. The photo was so beautiful it made the cover of our magazine, and showed the loved-up pair wrapping their arms around each other.

prince-harry-pensive
Photo: © Getty Images

Fans swooned when they saw photos of Harry enjoying a rare moment of tranquillity, walking along the shore of Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island. The dad-to-be, who took part in an aboriginal cleansing ceremony, had a peaceful moment to himself during the jam-packed tour.

meghan-markle-security-alert
Photo: © Getty Images

In a particularly dramatic moment of the tour, Meghan had to be ushered away from her last public engagement in Fiji. She had been visiting the bustling Suva Market in the Fijian capital to meet female entrepreneurs when the visit was cut short. The royal left with her team after just eight minutes, despite being due to stay and chat with the vendors for at least 15.

A royal aide said: "It was hot, humid and uncomfortably busy and there were far larger crowds than expected. She met everyone she was meant to meet and left. There would have been a lot of people who would have been keen to meet her but she did meet those who had hoped to. On advice she was taken out due to a crowd management issue."

meghan-markle-tag-dress

She showed off her sartorial prowess throughout the tour, but Meghan also proved she is just like us when she accidentally left the tag on her Self-Portrait dress. The Duchess looked gorgeous in the red number, which featured floral detailing and a cinched-in waist. But eagle-eyed fans couldn't help notice her tag dangling at the back of her dress. Oops!

meghan-markle-harry-traditional-outfit
Photo: © Getty Images

During their tour, Harry and Meghan embraced the local tradition by wearing some local attire. In Tonga, they were given some powerful smelling flowers – made from Fa and Puatonga – which were tied around their necks, plus a skirt to wear on top of their outfits.

Then in New Zealand, the couple paid a visit to Te Papaiouru Marae, where they were treated to a formal powhiri, or Maori welcoming ceremony, followed by an official lunch. Meghan looked chic as usual in a Stella McCartney dress which she teamed with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes but it was her traditional Maori cloak, or Korowai, which she and her husband were both presented with, that really stood out.

meghan-markle-oscar-de-la-renta
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan had the ultimate princess moment when she attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards with husband Harry. The Duchess dazzled in the Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2018 'Scribble' dress, which featured a full skirt of white tulle and embellishments of black birds taking flight.

meghan-markle-queen-portrait
Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan, a confident public speaker, praised New Zealand for being the first country in the world to give women the right to vote. During a speech at Government House in Wellington, she said: "The achievements of the women of New Zealand who campaigned for their right to vote, and were the first in the world to achieve it, are universally admired. In looking forward to this very special occasion, I reflected on the importance of this achievement, but also the larger impact of what this symbolises. Because yes, women's suffrage is about feminism, but feminism is about fairness."

The Duchess poignantly gave the speech to celebrate 125 years since women started voting, standing in front of a portrait of the Queen.

prince-harry-crying-girl
Photo: © Getty Images

One fan who was overwhelmed to meet Harry was a young girl, who reached over the barriers to hug the Prince. Clearly overwhelmed by the royal encounter, she couldn't help burst into tears as she embraced Harry.

meghan-markle-harry-helicopter
Photo: © Getty Images

One of the highlights of their New Zealand trip was a visit to Abel Tasman National Park. Harry shared one of his personal photographs from the chopper, showing off a stunning lake and mountains. "Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park," the Instagram caption read, using the American spelling for 'traveling' which suggests Meghan may have helped with it.

meghan-markle-welly
Photo: © Getty Images

This was definitely a first for Meghan. The Duchess joined a group of youngsters in a 'welly-wanging' contest in New Zealand, which consisted of throwing the boots as far as they could. Meghan got into the spirit, tossing a pink polka-dot welly into the air.

harry-meghan-hongi-new-zealand
Photo: © Getty Images

As they touched down in Wellington, New Zealand, the royals took part in a traditional hongi greeting – or nose kiss – at Government House.

harry-meghan--Redwoods-Tree-Walk
Photo: © Getty Images

While in New Zealand, the couple were able to admire the true beauty of the country as they visited Redwoods Tree Walk – a 700m-long walkway of suspension bridges between 117-year-old Redwood trees. This was their 76th and final engagement of the tour and the couple looked visibly moved as their journey drew to a close.

