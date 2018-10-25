Oops! Duchess Meghan makes fashion 'faux pas' as she accidentally leaves the label in Self-Portrait dress We've all been there, right?

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful as she arrived in Tonga on Thursday for the next leg of her royal tour – but some eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed that she'd made a small mistake with her outfit, by accidentally leaving the return label in her Self-Portrait dress. Whoops! The designer's card could be seen attached from inside the skirt of her dress, hanging just beneath the hem. It's happened to the best of us, we say, though we wonder if Meghan plans to return the midi frock – or if she simply forgot to remove the tag.

The label could be seen in the dress as she stepped from the plane

The label was most likely safety-pinned into the dress somehow, so Meghan's stylist probably just forgot to remove it – even if the Duchess were to return the dress, the tag would have easily been re-attached. And, since the dress had been shortened to a midi length for the mum-to-be, she may well have purchased it to keep. We wouldn't blame you, Meghan.

The frock in question is the designer's Pleated Floral Gown, which sells online for £400 in its full-length form. She accessorised it with what's thought to be a Dior clutch bag from the fashion house's 2017 collection - a version of which she wore previously to the RAF Centenary Service in July. A pair of trusty navy Manolo Blahnik heels finishes the look, with Meghan wearing her hair long and loose as she stepped off the plane onto the red carpet. We reckon she looked lovely, 'faux pas' or not!

Meghan's Self-Portrait dress was thought to be altered for her

There were certainly no mistakes to be spotted later that evening, when the Duchess arrived for a welcome reception and dinner with Tonga's King Tupou VI and Queen Nanasipau-u. Meghan, who is expecting her first child, was radiant in a floor-length white gown by New York designer Theia. The beautiful dress featured sparkling shoulder details, and the former actress teamed it with a stunning ring from her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's collection - which looks to be the same aquamarine piece she wore for her royal wedding reception. Beautiful.

