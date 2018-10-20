Palace shares first behind-the-scenes royal tour photo of Harry and Meghan – and it's the cutest Naw!

A lot of work goes into planning each royal engagement and on Saturday, Kensington Palace delighted fans by sharing the first behind-the-scenes photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on tour. The Duke was pictured practising his speech just hours before he was due to deliver it at the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony at the Sydney Opera House – with his wife Meghan sat in the front row listening.

The palace tweeted the photo and wrote: "Almost time for @InvictusSydney... The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight's Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia."

Harry was practising his Invictus Games speech

With a career in acting and having starred in over 100 Suits episode, Meghan is the perfect sounding board for Harry. She is a dab hand at public speaking and impressed at her cookbook launch last month, delivering a speech off the cuff at Kensington Palace. Harry also, of course, has years of practise in public speaking and has given various short speeches during his tour of Australia so far, but Saturday evening's event will be a big one.

Highlights from day four of the royal tour:

The Duke, 34, will officially open the Invictus Games in Sydney in the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House. He and Meghan will attend a pre-ceremony reception at the Bennelong Restaurant before that, hosted by the Premiere of New South Wales. Earlier in the day, the royals travelled by boat to Cockatoo Island where they attended the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge.

They also attended the official opening of the ANZAC Memorial in Sydney's Hyde Park. Paying tribute to the thousands of Australians killed in battle throughout the last century, the couple laid a wreath – their first as a married couple. The hand-written message under Harry's cypher read: "In grateful memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and in recognition of the men and women for whom the scars of war endure."

