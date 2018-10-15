The moment that the royal tour press found out about Meghan Markle's pregnancy - see photo Prince Harry and Meghan's first child is due in Spring 2019

The news of the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy has delighted royal fans across the world – particularly the royal press, who are in Australia with Prince Harry and Meghan for their first official overseas tour. HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Emily Nash, shared the picture the reporters first found out the happy news alongside this caption: "Here's the travelling UK media in Sydney being told the news by phone from London about 30 minutes ago! #royalbaby #HarryandMeghan." Speaking about the moment, Emily revealed: "We all knew what was coming to be honest! There couldn't have been any other reason for the call. We were quiet because we were just taking down the lines and quotes."

The royal tour press found out the news in Australia

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, are expecting their first child in Spring 2019, Kensington Palace has announced. The couple, who married in May, arrived in Sydney on Monday morning ahead of a 16-day tour which will take place in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."

They added: "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public." The newlyweds have previously hinted their desire to have children. During a visit with Harry in Belfast, the former actress was seen looking at some infant items by Shnuggle. Meghan remarked: "I am sure at one point we will need the whole thing. It's very sweet."

In a 2017 Newsweek interview, Harry also revealed that he plans to raise his children with the same down-to-earth philosophies as his late mother Princess Diana. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life," he said. "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality... I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too."

