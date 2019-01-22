13 times Kate Middleton has talked about the ups and downs of motherhood

13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Insights from a proud mum-of-three

...
kate-middleton-mother-day
The Cambridges are one of our favourite royal families, and we've loved watching Prince William and Kate's beautiful brood Prince George and Princess Charlotte grow up from cute babies to adorable, well-behaved children. George is often perceived as a shy little boy, while Charlotte loves the camera and is often seen giving a royal wave to fans and entertaining her mum in public. We can't wait to see baby Prince Louis, who is eight months old, develop his own little personality too.

Every so often, the Duchess opens up about parenthood and her children, and admits that she has the same struggles as other mums out there. Let's take a look at some of her best quotes on motherhood...

kate-middleton-and-children-at-trooping-the-colour
In a speech at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in March 2017, Kate confessed to a lack of confidence. "Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge, even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not," she said.

The Duchess pointed out there was no rule book, no right or wrong and you just had to do your best. "For many mothers, myself included, this can, at times lead to lack of confidence and feelings of ignorance."

kate-middleton-holding-prince-louis
She may have a live-in-nanny and other staff available to help with her children, but Kate admitted during a visit to Family Action charity: "It's so hard. You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days but after the age of one it falls away. After that there isn't a huge amount - lots of books to read. Everybody experiences the same struggle."

kate-17
Proud Prince William has previously said he is "lucky" to have Kate, describing her as "an amazing mother and a fantastic wife".

prince-george
Speaking about her work with mental illness, Kate commented: "People often ask me why I am so interested in the mental health of children and young people. The answer is quite simple - it is because I think that every child should have the best possible start in life."

carole
Referring back to her own childhood, the Duchess said: "When I was growing up I was very lucky. My family was the most important thing to me. They provided me with somewhere safe to grow and learn, and I know I was fortunate not to have been confronted by serious adversity at a young age."

prince-g-1
Chatting to the pupils at Mitchell Brook Primary School in north west London in February 2017, the royal said: "My parents taught me about the importance of qualities like kindness, respect, and honesty, and I realise how central values like these have been to me throughout my life. That is why William and I want to teach our little children, George and Charlotte just how important these things are as they grow up. In my view it is just as important as excelling at maths or sport."

kate-middleton
Kate spoke about her two young children's friendship at an Iraq-Afghanistan memorial service in March 2017. Attendee Samantha Burge told reporters: "Kate said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge. We have both got two-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit a mummy chat." She also revealed that Kate said George and Charlotte are becoming "very good friends".

canada1
Speaking about Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Natural History Museum in November 2016, Kate admitted: "George loves the T Rex because it's the noisiest and the scariest." One of the students at the museum, Amani, ten, said: "We asked her about her home lifestyle and her children. She said that Charlotte is very chatty and likes doing play dates with George. George is interested in dinosaurs and volcanoes."

kate-32
On a Place2Be engagement in November 2015, she said: "I know that I was lucky. My parents and teachers provided me with a wonderful and secure childhood where I always knew I was loved, valued and listened to."

kate-31
"Parenting is tough," Kate said while attending an event at the Anna Freud Centre's Early Years Parenting Unit in January 2017. "And with the history and all the things and the experiences you've all witnessed, to do that on top of your own anxieties, and the lack of support you also received as mothers... I find it extraordinary how you've managed actually. So really well done."

kate-14
To the mother of a sick baby at Ronald McDonald House Evelina in February 2017, Kate said: "Having a baby is a life-changing moment but for you having to go through all that as well is extraordinary."

royal-fam-1
They sound like a handful! Kate paid a visit to the EACH hospice in Quidenham, Norfolk, in 2017, and mum Michala Benton said: "Kate also said about her kids that Charlotte and George run in different directions all the time."

