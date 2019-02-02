9 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

At every engagement the Duchess of Sussex carries out, there is one friendly face who is always spotted in the background of photos – her right-hand woman, Amy Pickerill. Amy has been working as Meghan's assistant private secretary since 2018, helping her transition from her role as a royal-to-be, to a fully fledged member of The Firm.

The hardworking assistant from Walton-on-Thames, Surrey is always a few steps behind Meghan when she's meeting crowds at walkabouts. Amy is poised and ready to collect cards, gifts and flowers that Meghan receives. She's also in charge of Meghan's diary and briefs the Duchess on every engagement.

A history graduate from the University of Nottingham, Amy also completed a post-graduate diploma in broadcast journalism at London's City University. She held media-related roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland before joining the royal family's team as a senior communications officer for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. The dad-to-be is said to have handpicked Amy to join his private office ahead of the royal wedding, to help Meghan. And it looks like Amy, 32, couldn't be happier in her role – just look at the photos!

At the Duchess' first official engagement with the Queen, Amy kept a close distance to her boss, making sure she was there if Meghan needed any assistance on what will have been a very nerve-wracking event!

She's always ready to lend a helping hand at walkabouts – with a big smile on her face.

Whether it's carrying Meghan's handbag or clutch, the Duchess can count on Amy!

She gives Meghan space to bond with the crowds and doesn't take away attention, whether the Duchess is chatting to children…

Or talking to adults, Amy is always happily in the background.

We can even make out her wide smile in the background of blurry photos!

She knows to walk a few steps behind Meghan and brief her for every engagement – that smile says a job well done, Amy!

And when the crowds go wild cheering for Meghan, it's no wonder Amy grins from ear to ear.

