See best photos of Meghan Markle celebrating International Women's Day in London

The Duchess joined a panel discussion

The Queen gives Meghan Markle incredible gift on iconic day
Before she joined the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex was a well-known feminist who spoke about the importance of gender equality and women's rights. And on Friday, Meghan marked her first International Women's Day as a royal by joining a panel discussion convened by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The event, hosted at King's College London, brought together a group of influential ladies who spoke about the issues affecting women today.

Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her first child, was joined by singer Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah, former Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, founder of Let us Learn Chrisann Jarrett and Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the Campaign for Female Education in Africa and cofounder of CAMA, a pan-African network of young female leaders. Senior editor of The Economist Anne McElvoy chaired the panel. Let's take a look at Meghan's latest engagement…

We'll be updating the story with live photos...

The pregnant royal dressed her bump in a white-and-black mini dress that featured a wacky pattern. She wrapped up with a black blazer and finished her monochrome look with black stilettos.

The Duchess arrived at King's College London shortly after noon on Friday. Meghan waved to crowds, including several students, before going inside to speak at the panel discussion.

meghan-markle-touches-baby-bump
The mum-to-be cradled her baby bump as she arrived.

