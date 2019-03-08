Meghan Markle shocks in Reiss 60s mini dress for International Women's Day The wife of Prince Harry dresses her baby bump in style

To mark the end of her super busy week, the Duchess of Sussex joined a discussion panel on Friday, uniting with leading feminists and national figures to mark International Women's Day. The wife of Prince Harry - who is heavily pregnant with her first child - looked incredible at the event, wearing a monochrome 60s-style shift dress from high street store Reiss which is priced at £185. She teamed with a black blazer, bare legs and a pair of black suede court shoes. Ever the glowing beauty, the former Suits star wore her hair in her favourite hairstyle - the messy bun - and as always, her makeup was fresh, subtle and immaculate. Meghan appeared alongside singer Annie Lennox, former prime minister of Australia Julia Gillard and others to debate a range of issues affecting women today. The group chatted about the positive opportunities that come when women are given wider access and equal opportunities. You go girls!

We loved Meghan's mini dress - pure 60s style!

The stunning Duchess has been known to champion women and has made women's empowerment a key part of her campaigning work. During her whistle-stop tour of Morocco, with Prince Harry by her side, she told a group of female executives and entrepreneurs: "Women have to challenge everywhere in the world."

£185, Reiss

Other members of the panel include supermodel Adwoa Aboah, who set up the open social discussion platform Gurls Talk, Chrisann Jarrett, founder of the equal access to higher education campaign Let Us Learn, and Angeline Murimirwa, executive director of the Campaign for Female Education in Africa and co-founder of CAMA, a pan-African network of young female leaders, so Meghan was in great company.

We last saw Meghan when she made a surprise appearance at Wembley with Prince Harry and fans went crazy over her tailored blazer by Ralph Lauren which skimmed her growing baby bump perfectly.

We loved her smart-casual look, which she teamed with a simple black T-shirt, black jeans and of course, a killer pair of high heels by Manolo Blahnik.

