Kate Middleton bonds with young children in Lambeth

The Duchess spent the morning with families

Leaving her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home, the Duchess of Cambridge bonded with other adorable youngsters during an engagement in London. Kate visited the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre to learn more about the work being done by local organisations in Lambeth to support young children and their families.

Kate visited the centre to see how the Lambeth Early Action Partnership is using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service to support parents, carers and their children. The scheme is funded by A Better Start, which Prince William and Kate learnt about during their visit to Blackpool last week.

Let's take a look at the best photos from Kate's day out in London….

