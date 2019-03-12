Kate Middleton bonds with young children in Lambeth

You might like...
-
The Queen leads Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family at Commonwealth Day celebrations
Members of the royal family were out in full force on Monday to celebrate this year's Commonwealth Day. The Queen led her family in attending the...
-
Royal secrets: The incredible lengths Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's staff go to when packing
Royal tours take months to plan, from deciding which engagements to undertake to sorting out logistics such as transport and accommodation. Every...
-
All the times Kate Middleton lovingly cradled her baby bump
There's not long to go until the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet their firstborn. Over the past few months, fans have loved seeing Meghan's...
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton didn't let the rain dampen their spirits in Blackpool – see best photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge travelled north on Wednesday for a jam-packed day out in Blackpool. William and Kate started with a visit to the...
-
When royals lose their tempers, from the Queen to Kate Middleton
They are some of the most dignified people in public, often keeping their cool and remaining professional when out and about on engagements. But...