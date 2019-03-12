Kate Middleton shocks in the high street trousers you always wanted The Duchess wowed with another sensational outfit

Fresh from her appearance at the Commonwealth service on Monday, the Duchess of Cambridge continued her action-packed week as she headed to Lambeth where she paid a visit to the Henry Fawcett Children's Centre. Wowing the crowd that gathered as she arrived, the mother-of-three stunned in stunning £799 purple pussy-bow blouse by Gucci and a fabulous pair of black tailored trousers, £310, by Jigsaw. The brunette beauty carried a lilac bag by Aspinal and wore her hair loose and as always, sported a flick of eyeliner, brown eye-shadow, a little mascara as well as a dab of nude lipstick.

Kate looked incredible in her purple blouse and smart trousers combo

During the day, the wife of Prince William learned about the work done by local organisations to support young children and their families. Kate, 37, joined parents and toddlers taking part in sessions offered by the Lambeth Early Action Partnership, and Parent and Infant Relationship Service during the morning visit.

£799, Gucci

Kate has totally switched up her look today, opting for a more neutral palette of shades. Yesterday, the royal was ravishing in red as she arrived at Westminster Abbey.

£310, Jigsaw

Duchess Kate opted for a smart coat for the occasion - she recycled her red Catherine Walker button-down number that she originally wore on arrival for her royal visit to New Zealand in 2014. She topped her look off with a smart red hat and matching Emmy London 'Rebecca' heels in shade Cinder and matching ‘Natasha’ clutch.

Dress coats are a major item in the Duchess’s wardrobe. Last week on a visit to Blackpool, Kate wore one of her favourite green coats, a tailored piece by Sportmax. As always, she recycled the look, having first worn in 2015. But, the power of accessories always wins and she proved she could style it differently once again with a black scarf and on-trend knee-high boots.

