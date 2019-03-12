Here's why the Queen has two very different signatures Which do you prefer?

While most people have their go-to signature they use for cards, letters, cheques and forms, Her Majesty the Queen actually has two – and they're very different. When the monarch is in a working capacity, she will sign off as Elizabeth R; the 'R' stands for regina which means 'queen' in Latin. This signature is found on official documents and in any correspondence she's writing in her role as sovereign. She'll also sign guests books with her formal signature, which she often underlines.

However, in a non-working capacity, the mother-of-four will often use her family nickname, Lilibet. This second, more informal signature can be found in her private letters to friends or family members. In one letter sent to her grandmother, Queen Mary, she wrote: "Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx."

The Queen uses this signature when in a working capacity

The Queen was known affectionately as Lilibet by her parents and grandparents when she was growing up, because she was unable to say 'Elizabeth' at a young age. Her father, King George VI, famously once said: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy." As such, the sweet nickname has been with the Queen all of her life; even her husband Prince Philip refers to her by her childhood name.

She signs as Lilibet when corresponding with her family though

Last week, the Queen showed that her more formal signature isn't limited to paper. During a visit to the Science Museum in London, the monarch shared her first Instagram post from the royal family's official account, and signed it Elizabeth R. The photo showed a letter written to her great-great-grandfather Prince Albert in 1843.

The Queen marks Commonwealth Day:

The Queen ended the post with: "Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R."

