13 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Incredible new photos of Kate Middleton's day out at the fair with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Incredible new photos of Kate Middleton's day out at the fair with Prince George and Princess Charlotte
Incredible new photos of Kate Middleton's day out at the fair with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

More photos have emerged of the Cambridges' family day out in Norfolk – and it certainly looks like the royals had a ball! The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted taking her elder children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to a fairground with their cousin Mia Tindall, the daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall.

The Queen's great-grandchildren, who are similar in age, had the best time playing on the rides and getting rosy-cheeked from all the running around. Kate looked typically stylish in her off-duty gear, beating the chill in a Barbour jacket. She paired her skinny jeans with a Topshop shirt, a pair of sturdy Berghaus boots and her trusty Ray Bans. Her mini-me Princess Charlotte, three, matched her mum in a navy quilted jacket while George, five, was wrapped up in a green fleece, black jeans and Nike trainers.

The Cambridges and the Tindalls were reunited at the Burnham horse trials in Norfolk, close by to the Cambridge family's country home Anmer Hall. The kids are enjoying their Easter break and don't have to go back to school and nursery until next week. Let's take a look at their adorable outing…

Confident Charlotte, who is known for her bubbly public displays, whizzed around on a bumper car ride while her mum watched from the side.

George, who sported a cheeky smile, had just as much fun in his own car.

The royal parents proudly watched on from the side.

Kate helped her daughter Charlotte style her hair.

Royal cousins Mia and George mucked about in the grass.

Adorable George spent the day carrying his sword around!

Charlotte looked like a mini fashionista in her tartan dress by Spanish brand, Irulea.

George looked as happy as Larry sitting on uncle Mike Tindall's shoulders.

A close-up shot of Mike and Zara Tindall's baby Lena, who turns one in June.

The Cambridges and the Tindalls are incredibly close and get together during the children's school holidays when they can.

Kate rocked a jacket by Barbour, her favourite black skinny jeans and her trusty boots by Berghaus.

The Cambridge children were unaccompanied by their baby brother Prince Louis, who turns one next week.

