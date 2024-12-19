Meet the First Dates stars who got married after their time on the show

First Dates is that show we just can't get enough of. Watching couples find love (or friendship, or enemies) with the help of Fred Sirieix and his team is essential viewing - but it makes it even better when you find out the couples are still together!

While we only see their first ever date, many couples from the show have gone on to continue dating, move in together and get married – and some have even welcomed children together!

WATCH: First Dates star finds love after getting rejected on show

Check out some of the pairs who have lasted the test of time…

1/ 5 © Facebook Greig and Shaun Things couldn't have been worse for Greig on his first stint on First Dates after his rude date told him he didn't find him attractive and that they should cut the date short. Luckily, the show's bosses got him back onto the show, where he instantly hit it off with soul mate, Shaun! The couple revealed that they were engaged back in 2017 and tweeted the show's official account with the happy news, writing: "Remember seeing us earlier this year? Well last week I asked Greig to marry me, and he said yes! Can't thank you enough for everything! Shaun. #FirstDates."

2/ 5 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ibiba and Aarron This pair had a great time on the show together back in 2016, and welcomed their first child together – a daughter – in April 2017. Speaking about finding love on the show and beginning a family together, Ibiba told the Mail of Sunday: "It's true that our meeting and the speed with which we've started a family is certainly far from traditional. "And it is hardly ideal to do everything so fast. But that is the nature of modern Britain. Things move at a much faster pace these days… Our decision to go on First Dates was the best of our lives. Very few people are lucky enough, as we are, to be able to sit down and watch over and over the very first second we set eyes on each other. We both genuinely believe it was practically love at first sight."

3/ 5 © Instagram Hema and Ajai This pair might not immediately have hit it off on the show – but it just goes to show that first impressions aren't everything! The cute couple have been going strong since first meeting in 2016, and even tied the knot back in 2019! Hema shared a snap of himself with Ajai back in April 2021, writing: "[Five] years have flown by since we stepped foot in the @firstdates restaurant. Happy anniversary Mrs Kalia!"

4/ 5 © Instagram Will and Fran Will and Fran had the country saying 'aww' after they both revealed that they have always been single, and then found love together! The show confirmed that the couple went for a second date, and things have just gone from strength to strength for the pair, who married in 2021. Sharing a wedding photo, Fran posted: "5 years since meeting on a complete blind date and now look at us."



5/ 5 © Channel 4 Mike and Zoe Mike and Zoe first met on First Dates in 2020 and the Sheffield-based couple immediately hit it off. Following their date, the duo stayed together and during a trip to the United States, Mike popped the question to Zoe. Sadly, Mike was later diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND), a progressive and debilitating condition. The duo brought their wedding forward to 2023 so that Mike could still be involved with the proceedings. Zoe noted: "It can always get worse and there is no set timeframe with when it can get worse, or what might change." The couple have fronted campaigns for the condition and worked with Coronation Street in showcasing the condition on-screen when character Paul Foreman was diagnosed with the illness.



