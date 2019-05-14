Kate Middleton meets budding codebreakers at Bletchley Park – see best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge made a fascinating visit to Bletchley Park on Tuesday to meet young children taking on the role of codebreakers. Kate was viewing a special D-Day exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and joined a group of youngsters in their codebreaking workshop. The boys and girls re-enacted what it was like in June 1944 to intercept and decipher German communications.
Kate, who looked ultra-glam in a polka dot dress, was given a tour of the interactive exhibition, D-Day: Interception, Intelligence, Invasion. She also met with those who helped restore the Teleprinter Building. During the Second World War, codebreakers received hundreds of thousands of enemy messages in the building, intercepted at secret listening posts across the UK.
MORE: Former royal bodyguard reveals how baby Archie will be protected