Kate Middleton recycles famous royal wedding guest dress The Duchess looked delightful

On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Bletchley Park to view a special D-Day exhibition in the newly restored Teleprinter Building, which marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Looking as gorgeous as ever, the 37-year-old wowed in a weather-appropriate outfit, consisting of a navy blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich. The mother-of-three wore her hair loose and as always, she used natural makeup to give her a fresh glow.

Kate looked amazing in polka dots

Kate first wore the Alessandra Rich dress, which costs £1750, for the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in 2018. And it was something of a celebrity favourite last year too; worn by one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding guests, Suits actress Abigail Spencer, for their royal nuptials back in May.

Kate wore the dress in the official family portraits to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday

Kate first visited Bletchley Park in 2014, following the restoration of the exhibition and heritage site. This visit was particularly special to her as during the visit, she met with veteran codebreakers who worked at Bletchley alongside her grandmother Valerie Glassborow, and her twin sister Mary, during the Second World War.

We last saw the brunette beauty last week alongside Prince William during the royal couples' trip to North Wales, during which they met people in the region who are working together to protect the natural local environment. Kate rocked a chic red double-breasted blazer by Philosophy with a black polo-neck, skinny jeans and black boots.

The royal accessorised with some pretty drop earrings and the Midi Mayfair bag by Aspinal of London in black croc, which retails at £495. She wore her hair in a simple ponytail and accentuated her eyes with a bold sweep of eyeliner and mascara, with a touch of blush on her cheeks and a natural lip shade. Gorgeous!

