Former royal bodyguard reveals how Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie will be protected The baby boy already has a security team in place

He may only be one week old, but Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison already has a security team in place. Former personal protection officer Simon Morgan, who worked for the royal family before heading up his own business Trojan Consultancy, has explained how baby Archie will be included in his parents' security "package".

"Each member of the royal family, each protected principle, has their own package which correlates with the threat and risk," Simon explained to HELLO!. "The new royal baby is already going into a package, that has Mum and Dad catered for.

WATCH Harry and Meghan make their debut as parents with baby Archie

"The package always expands and contracts according to the threat and risk, the environment they are in, what other people are there, what is the nature of the event they are going to, the time of day; there are lots of different factors in regard to how big that protection package should be. Archie will now be part of that, very much like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children."

Simon added: "It is very much a tried and tested format. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't the first royal parents. Royalty protection have seen this over and over again, they look at how the format is going to work, what that format will actually be, and then factor in lots of different things with it."

The couple welcomed their son on Monday 6 May

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child on Monday 6 May and two days later, they presented their son in a highly anticipated photocall at St George's Hall, Windsor Castle. But the Duchess and baby Archie will now be able to retreat from the spotlight and enjoy their first few weeks as a family, while Harry carries out the odd engagement.

The couple plan to raise their son in their new home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, and given its location in the private Home Park, Harry and Meghan will be able to enjoy walks in the park with their baby, without any fear of intrusion from the public.

