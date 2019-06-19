Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex celebrate 20th wedding anniversary - a look back at their big day

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. To mark the occasion, here at HELLO!, we take a look back at their special day which took place at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 June 1999. Since tying the knot, the Queen's youngest son and his love, public relations consultant Sophie Rhys-Jones, have become parents to two children: James, Viscount Severn, born in 2007, and Lady Louise Windsor, born in 2003.
GALLERY: The most beautiful royal weddings
Scroll through to see the best photos of Sophie and Edward's Windsor wedding day, which also happens to be a month to the day after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Pictured here, the grinning groom Prince Edward made his way to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, flanked by his brothers Prince Charles, left, and Prince Andrew.