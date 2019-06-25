﻿
10 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Kate Middleton is all smiles at photography workshop after picking up new patronage - best photos

Another royal patronage!


Royal renovation costs compared – from the Queen to Meghan and Kate
kate middleton smiling
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be in great spirits as paid a visit to a photography workshop run by the Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children in a children's centre in Kingston upon Thames, on Tuesday. Her appearance comes just as Kate was named the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society. The 37-year-old royal, who is a keen photographer, has succeeded the Queen as the figurehead of the body, which was officially supported by the monarch for 67 years.

At the engagement, Kate joined youngsters taking part in a workshop run by the prestigious organisation, which supports disadvantaged youngsters from across the UK - in several sessions, run with Royal Photographic Society honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden. Here, the children will learn about various elements of photography such as portraits, light and colour. Alongside developing new skills, the workshop will highlight how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings.

Click through the gallery to see the best pictures…

kate middleton photography
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess has been praised for her photographic portraits of her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. She has documented milestones in their life such as birthdays and first days at nursery which have been published to mark the occasions. Some of the most recent images include three pictures of Louis released when he celebrated his first birthday on April 23.

kate middleton patronage
Photo: © Getty Images
The Royal Photographic Society was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in 1854 received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Society has over 11,000 members and runs an extensive programme of more than 300 events throughout the United Kingdom and internationally. Kate was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017.

Click through to see more pictures...

kate photography
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate, 37, appeared to be in great spirits as she was greeted upon her arrival.

kate middleton kids
Photo: © Getty Images
The royal certainly has a keen interest in photography and has taken amazing portraits of her three children. Here, the Duchess is showing children some of her camera taking skills.

kate laughing
Photo: © Getty Images
At one point, the Duchess look elated as she laughed with some of the children at the event.

kate middleton long dress
Photo: © Getty Images
Kate looked incredible in a stunning grey dress which featured a striking paisley print. She teamed the outfit with a chic pair of high heel wedges.

duchess kate hair
Photo: © Getty Images
The beautiful royal wore her hair loose and flowing (no doubt a result of one of her famous blow-dries) and her makeup appeared as flawless and as fresh as ever.

duchess kate kid
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge seen speaking with Josh Evans at the photography workshop. The royal was clearly happy to share her camera tips.

kate middleton speaks kids
Photo: © Getty Images
The Duchess looked at ease as she spoke with children at the engagement.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

