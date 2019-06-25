Kate Middleton is all smiles at photography workshop after picking up new patronage - best photos

The Duchess of Cambridge appeared to be in great spirits as paid a visit to a photography workshop run by the Royal Photographic Society and Action for Children in a children's centre in Kingston upon Thames, on Tuesday. Her appearance comes just as Kate was named the new patron of the Royal Photographic Society. The 37-year-old royal, who is a keen photographer, has succeeded the Queen as the figurehead of the body, which was officially supported by the monarch for 67 years.
At the engagement, Kate joined youngsters taking part in a workshop run by the prestigious organisation, which supports disadvantaged youngsters from across the UK - in several sessions, run with Royal Photographic Society honorary fellows Jillian Edelstein and Harry Borden. Here, the children will learn about various elements of photography such as portraits, light and colour. Alongside developing new skills, the workshop will highlight how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and release their thoughts and feelings.
