Kate Middleton steps out in THE print of the summer at photography workshop A gorgeous new look for Prince William's wife

The Duchess of Cambridge looked incredible on Tuesday afternoon as she attended a photography workshop with her patronage Action for Children, run by the Royal Photographic Society. We loved the royals latest outfit, which consisted of a stunning grey dress that featured a striking paisley print and high heel wedges. Kate, 37, wore her hair loose and flowing (no doubt a result of one of her famous blow-dries) and her makeup appeared as flawless and as fresh as ever. The Duchess looked in great spirits as she learned about developing new skills, and the workshop highlighted how photography provides a universal language for young people to express themselves and explore their thoughts and feelings.

Kate looked stunning in her summery frock

The Royal Photographic Society is one of the world's oldest photographic societies. It was founded in 1853 with the objective of promoting the art and science of photography, and in 1854 received Royal patronage from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The Society has over 11,000 members and runs an extensive programme of more than 300 events throughout the United Kingdom and internationally. Kate was made an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society in January 2017.

Kate's wedges were by Castañer Carina

We last saw the mother-of-three at Ascot on Tuesday. Looking radiant, she dazzled onlookers as she joined the Queen and other members of the royal family. Kate's baby blue top and skirt was designed by Elie Saab and she smiled at the crowd as she arrived via carriage with her husband Prince William.

MORE: THIS is Kate Middleton's most influential fashion moment of the year so far

We absolutely loved her hat which featured a large blue rose. Very My Fair Lady, right? Kate didn't go to Ascot last year; as she was on maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis, so it was great to see the royal making a stylish return to the famous racing event.

READ: Kate Middleton is casual in Cumbria, rocking a surprising pair of boots