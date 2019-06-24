Why Kate Middleton's family had a very special weekend Happy birthday Michael Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge and her family had a very special weekend as Michael Middleton celebrated his 70th birthday on Sunday. Although no details of the celebration have been released, it is likely that the dad-of-three marked his milestone birthday with his wife Carole and their three children; Kate, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton - as well as their four grandchildren; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Pippa's son Arthur Matthews.

Michael Middleton turned 70 on Sunday

The birthday weekend comes exactly a week after Michael and Carole marked their 39th wedding anniversary. The couple met each other when they both worked for British Airways; Michael was a flight dispatcher, while Carole worked as a flight attendant. The Party Pieces founders are very close to their children and their partners. They are often seen at events with both Kate and William and Pippa and James Matthews, most recently at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. Michael and wife Carole were also invited to the wedding of William's brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

GALLERY: Kate Middleton has never looked happier - see the best pictures

Both Carole and Michael tend to keep a relatively low-profile. But in December, Carole gave a rare insight into her family life as she opened up about her parenting, and how politeness was something that she installed into her three children from an early age. She told The Telegraph: "You can't suddenly start teaching them about politeness at 13. You have to do it from the start." She also spoke about her close relationship with her two son-in-laws, Prince William and James. "I have two lovely sons-in-law and I hope I'll have a lovely daughter-in-law," she explained. It is likely that we will next see the Middletons at Wimbledon, which starts on 1 July.

READ: Carole Middleton reveals the realities of attending royal events

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.