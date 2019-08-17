﻿
41 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments – see photos

An unmistakable brotherly bond

Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments – see photos
Prince William and Prince Harry's best brother moments – see photos

1/41
Photo: © Getty Images
1/41

Prince William and Prince Harry are the ultimate sibling goals. From losing their mother, Princess Diana, at such a young age, to sharing in engagements, weddings and even becoming fathers. William is the proud dad to three adorable children, whom he shares with the Duchess of Cambridge – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry is a first-time father after welcoming a son, Archie Harrison, with his wife the Duchess of Sussex in May 2019. William and Harry are the true definition of brotherhood and will always share a special bond, despite reports of an alleged rift between them, which is being explored in a new documentary, William and Harry: Princes at War?. In 2018, William revealed that he and his younger brother are closer than ever. He said: "My brother and I’s relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situations we’ve been through. Losing our mother at a young age has kind of helped us sort of travel through that difficult patch together. When you’re like-minded, you go through similar things. It’s a bond and it’s something that, you know, you’ve tackled it together and come out the other side better for it." 

William was on hand to help guide Harry through Archie's christening on 6 May, standing tall and proud in the official christening pictures, which were uploaded to Harry and Meghan's Instagram account. No doubt William passed on some words of encouragement to Harry on Archie's special day, considering he has been through three christenings with his own children. Let's take a closer look at William and Harry's best brother moments...

william-and-harry-wedding-day
Photo: © Getty Images
2/41

Prince William and Prince Harry's bond never looked closer than on Harry's wedding day in May 2018. William served as his best man and appeared to do a great job as he kept Harry smiling while waiting for his bride to walk down the aisle at St George's Chapel, Windsor. 

harry-william-teddy
Photo: © Getty Images
3/41

Prince William was really earning his best man stripes as he accompanied Harry on a walkabout to meet members of the public in Windsor ahead of his wedding. This photo of them examining a little teddy bear is just too adorable!

royal-family-christmas-day
Photo: © Getty Images
4/41

A wonderful landmark moment for Prince Harry in 2018 as he spent his first Christmas as a married man. Harry and his new bride Meghan were joined by Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles for the Christmas Day church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate. It looks like a great laugh was had by all!

william-harry-air-force
Photo: © Getty Images
5/41

Prince William and Prince Harry looked so dapper in their uniforms, proudly displaying their medals as they watched on in awe at a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in July 2018.

william-harry-bond
Photo: © Getty Images
6/41

This photo just screams mischief! The royal brothers attended the opening of the Greenhouse Sports Centre in April 2018 – and judging by the smirk on William's face, Harry must have said something funny…

7/41

Prince Harry walked nervous groom Prince William to the altar on his 2011 wedding day.
Photo: Getty Images

8/41

A double-denim moment during their family visit to Canada in 1991.
Photo: Getty Images

9/41

The royal brothers proved that they were a fearless duo when they held on to an African rock python in Botswana.
Photo: Getty Images

10/41

Horsing around! William and Harry enjoyed a ride together during their visit to Semonkong, Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images

11/41

There's obviously nothing more brotherly than dressing alike! Both opted for loafers and khakis at the 1995 VJ Day Parade.
Photo: Getty Images

12/41

Friendly competition! William and Harry proved that there is still love between them with a friendly handshake after competing against each other in the Sentebale Polo Cup polo match at Coworth Park.
Photo: Getty Images

13/41

Game time madness! England fan Harry and Wales supporter Will looked like they were doing some friendly trash talking as their rival teams went head-to-head during the Rugby World Cup.
Photo: Getty Images

14/41

Friends since the start! Prince William and Prince Harry were all smiles in a photo with their parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Photo: Getty Images

15/41

Looking more dapper than ever, the two had a moment in the rain during the Cavalry Old Comrades Association Annual Parade in London.
Photo: Getty Images

16/41

Little Harry climbed on his older brother's shoulders with the help of their father Charles.
Photo: Getty Images

17/41

With his big brother by his side, Prince Harry was ready for his first day of school in 1989.
Photo: Getty Images

18/41

Harry continued his supporting role next to bride Kate's sister Pippa on his older brother's wedding day.
Photo: Getty Images

19/41

Mother's boys! William and Harry shared a special moment with mom Diana during a trip to Scotland.
Photo: Getty Images

20/41

Top hats were the dress code for William and Harry as they stepped out for Investec Derby Day with Duchess Kate.
Photo: Getty Images

21/41

The royal brothers were looking dapper in tuxedos – and characteristically in step! – for the Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi UK film premiere held at the Royal Albert Hall in December 2017. Photo: Lia Toby/WENN.com

22/41

Twinning! William and Harry had a moment of matching after the Jerudong Trophy in England.
Photo: Getty Images

23/41

The royal brothers – and dad Prince Charles – wore matching Ray Bans in April 2017 at the commemorations for the 100th anniversary of the battle of Vimy Ridge in Lille, France. Photo: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

24/41

William and Harry showed off their personalized hats during a tour of a building site for the BBC television DIY SOS series in Manchester.
Photo: Getty Images

25/41

Prince Harry hilariously gave his older brother the royal side-eye as he cheered on England during the match.
Photo: Getty Images

26/41

Prince William led the way during a ski trip with Prince Harry – and their little cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie – during a 1995 ski trip to Switzerland.
Photo: Getty Images

27/41

Time to party! William and Harry showed their appreciation for Kanye West and P. Diddy after the two rappers performed during the Concert for Diana

Photo: Getty Images

28/41

Never too old to play games, William and Harry had fun with children during their visit to the Mamahato Network Club in Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images

29/41

Silent treatment! William has some fun with Harry before the start of the Invictus Games in London.
Photo: Getty Images

30/41

William and Harry got bundled up, along with a little new friend, during their visit to Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images

31/41

In April 2016 Prince Harry and the Duke of Cambridge tried out light sabers during a tour of the Star Wars set at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, England. Photo: Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images Restrictions

32/41

On a somber note, the two donned uniforms for the annual Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in London.
Photo: Getty Images

33/41

Kate, William, and an eager Harry looked on during Stage 1 of the Tour De France in Harrogate.
Photo: Getty Images

34/41

Prince Harry was still looking up to his brother – literally! – as they enjoyed some sweater weather in 1999.
Photo: Getty Images

35/41

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge was left in the dust as William and Harry went head to head during a Marathon Training Day with Team Heads Together at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on February 5, 2017 in London. Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

36/41

Dancing feet! Prince William and Prince Harry weren't too shy to dance with Prince Seeiso during a trip to Lesotho.
Photo: Getty Images

37/41

William and Harry had some fun petting a cheetah while visiting the Mokolodi Education Centre in Gaborone, Botswana.
Photo: Getty Images

38/41

Super royals! William and Harry took a look at the Batman costume that was used in the films in England.
Photo: Getty Images

39/41

One phone call away: Will and Harry tried their hand at trading during the BGC Charity Day.
Photo: Getty Images

40/41

The perfect escorts! During Commonwealth Observance Day, William and Harry made sure that Kate Middleton was the center of attention.
Photo: Getty Images

41/41

Prince Harry might be known as the jokester of the two, but here it's Prince William who caused his brother to crack up during the London Marathon in 2017. Photo: Getty Images

