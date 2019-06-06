A look back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's sweet Trooping the Colour moment It was their first Trooping the Colour as a married couple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their Trooping the Colour debut as a married couple at last year's annual parade on 9 June, and Prince Harry was full of smiles as his new wife perfected her royal wave to the cheering crowds. However, there was one moment which melted the nation's hearts. During their appearance on the iconic Buckingham Palace balcony, the Prince calmed his new bride by talking her through every moment of Trooping the Colour, making sure she knew exactly what to do. According to a lipreader, Meghan told her husband that she was "nervous," but Harry knew just what to say to put her at ease.

Prince Harry and Meghan's first Trooping the Colour last year

Despite looking perfectly poised and elegant as she waved at fans gathered on the Mall, a lip reader told the Mirror that the Duchess was, in reality, a little less sure of herself as she took part in her first official engagement as a member or the royal family. But her husband-of-three-weeks was there to make sure she knew exactly what to do. Her doting husband turned to her and simply asked, "Okay?" To which, she replied: "Yeah, are you?" Meghan then admitted she was "nervous." Harry understood. "Yes," he replied, before checking on her again. "Okay?"

READ: What is Trooping the Colour? The Queen's official birthday celebration explained

Harry was also an integral part of making sure Meghan's curtsy to the Queen was completely perfect. With her prince by her side, Meghan knew just what to do; she can be seen asking Harry "say when" with regards to curtsying, to which he replied: "now", ensuring that his wife was in perfect timing with the rest of the family. In other snippets of balcony conversation, Harry can be seen talking Meghan through the order of the afternoon. Referring to something coming later in the afternoon, he appears to say: "Errr. When you get into it, I'll tell you more later," before explaining that soon they'll all be admiring the air display. "Then there's the flypast and then we all look up to the sky," he sweetly said.

MORE: The Queen's sweet nod to Prince Harry and Meghan after first wedding anniversary

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.