17 Photos | Royalty and Statesmen

Meghan Markle supports pal Serena Williams at US Open - best photos

Wish we were there!

Meghan Markle supports pal Serena Williams at US Open - best photos
Meghan Markle supports pal Serena Williams at US Open - best photos

Duchess Meghan 'enjoys yoga class' to beat jet lag after last-minute flight to US
The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the US Open on Saturday to cheer on Serena Williams in the final against Bianca Andrescu.

As always, the Duchess's skin looked flawless and her minimal makeup look let her natural features shine. Meghan opted for a casual chic look, wearing a blue denim J.Crew dress paired with a stylish white coat which she wore over her shoulders. With former Vogue editor Anna Wintour in the crowd just behind her it was quite the fashionista event!

The 38-year-old jetted to the US on Friday, taking the decision to fly commercial and without her husband Prince Harry, son Archie or her team of staff. Of course the royal was flanked by her security team.

A big trip for a new mum but the Duchess of Sussex always likes to show support for her best buddy Serena. She was seen cheering her on from the royal box at Wimbledon over the summer and she has also been spotted wearing items of clothing from Serena's fashion lines before.

2/17

Meghan looked stunning and showed no signs of jet lag, no doubt having slept well - an rare unbroken night's sleep for the new mum! The duchess had spent the morning at a yoga class having some rare 'me' time in her short break away from full-time motherhood. 

3/17

Meghan and Serena have been friends for some time. In fact the former Suits star calls the tennis player her 'closest friend'. 

"We hit it off immediately, taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing in, and chatting not about tennis or acting, but about all the good old fashioned girly stuff," Meghan once said. "So began our friendship."

Now a member of the royal family, Meghan still happily clapped her friend on as she played her important game. 

Othe stars cheering on Serena included her sister Venus, Aly Raisman, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Spike Lee, Thereal Taraji, Betty Gilpin, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba, Rick Fox, Cara Delevingne and of course Anna Wintour! 

4/17

Meghan looked thrilled to see Alexis Ohanian, Serena's husband, who she was sitting close to courtside.

5/17

Meghan hugged Alexis as she took her seat at the sports event. 

6/17

As her dear friend scored a point Meghan jumped to her feet to cheer and yell in appreciation. 

7/17

Meghan showed off her amazing post-baby figure as she sat in the terraces overlooking the court. Her legs looked tanned and slim and there was no doubt the former actress was having a fantastic time in New York.

8/17

She poked her tongue out as she clapped her hands together in glee, clearly enjoying being able to relax as her friend played some great tennis. 

9/17

She even leaned close to chat to Anna Wintour - we wonder what they were talking about. No doubt, her recent September Issue of Vogue was top of her list of things to discuss. And perhaps the sadder news that photographer Peter Lindbergh had passed away was mentioned too. 

10/17

Meghan seemed engrossed in conversation with Patrick Mouratoglou, Serena's coach, at one point. Talking tactics perhaps?

Photo: © Rex
11/17

At one point Meghan sat down to take a sip of water, keeping herself hydrated as she watched the game. 

Photo: © Getty Images
12/17

It was a great opportunity for fans to see the Duchess, who has spent much of the past few months away from the public, enjoying quiet time as a family with Harry and baby Archie. 

Photo: © Getty Images
13/17

Sitting next to Serena's coach meant that at no point was there a quiet moment in the game!

Photo: © Getty Images
14/17

Serena looked determined and celebrated points won with her trademark passion. Although during the second set, Serena was down, the crowd's support was incredible and she was definitely finding inspiration from the atmosphere. 

Photo: © Getty Images
15/17

Movie director Spike Lee was as animated as the rest of the US Open crowd, jumping to his feet to cheer on Serena as she faced a tricky shot in the second set. 

Photo: © Getty Images
16/17

Meghan was in great company! Gigi Hadid looked to be on the edge of her seat as she sat desperately hoping that Serena would bounce back from being a set down. 

Photo: © Getty Images
17/17

Models Josephine Skriver, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also in the star-studded crowd, getting behind Serena. 

