Kate Middleton steps out to meet young mothers at surprise engagement

The Duchess of Cambridge met young mothers and their children as she made an unannounced visit to the Family Nurse Partnership in Southwark, south London on Thursday morning.
The FNP is a voluntary home visiting programme for first-time parents aged 24 and under. The parents are partnered with a specially trained family nurse who visits them regularly, from early pregnancy until their child is two.
The programme supports young mums to have a healthy pregnancy, improve their child's health and development, and reach their goals and aspirations.
READ: What Michelle Dockery really thought of Kate Middleton's visit to Downton Abbey set